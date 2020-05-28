Henry Cavill could return as Superman, says new report

Warner Bros



A new Deadline report says Henry Cavill will return as Superman, the hero who first played in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. But it will not be in an independent film.

Sources "knowingly" told Deadline that plans are in motion to put Cavill back in the red cloak, but not in Man of Steel 2, as the sequel is apparently not in development. Instead, it is speculated that, in the Hulk-like way in Marvel movies, Cavill could appear in several upcoming DC titles in cameos, including Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, or Aquaman 2. Those productions will begin once they are released. lift COVID-19 security restrictions.

All of this is in the realm of speculation, of course, and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cavill was first put into Superman's shoes in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel starting in 2013. He then appeared in the joint films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. We know he will return to the screens as the hero when Justice League arrives HBO Max in 2021 in the form of Snyder director's cut, four years after Joss Whedon's theatrical cut.

Fans are very happy with the news.

