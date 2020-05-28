Henry Cavill in negotiations to return to Superman!

It has been up in the air whether or not Henry Cavill would return to his career role as the iconic DC Comics hero Superman after appearing in three movies in Warner Bros. & # 39; DC Extended Universe and has now been reported to be currently in talks for repeat the role! (Through the envelope)

Although Cavill had reportedly given up the role in 2018, he said in interviews since he had not given up the role and was very grateful for his time as the Man of Steel and was ready to take up the mantle once more if he emerges the opportunity and now it looks like he is ready to go back, although he is currently unclear as to the scope of his new job either for the next Snyder Cut of League of Justice or for future movies.

Cavill first appeared on paper in the beginning of the DCEU Iron Man followed by 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and from 2017 League of Justice, which was the point of incitement for his possible departure from the role after the new shooting caused a breakup between the studio and the star, as it was in conflict with his work at Paramount Pictures. " Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He was slated to appear in future DCEu films, including a cameo in David F. Sandberg. Shazam!, but after being fired from the role, one of his doubles comes in his place without showing the character's face.

Meanwhile, Cavill has been working hard leading the upcoming adaptation of the Netflix fantasy series. The Wizard, which recently received an early renewal for Season 2. Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Wizard It is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a lone monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people are often more evil than beasts. But when fate throws him towards a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together.

Cavill's upcoming projects also include the mystery drama Enola Holmes, where he will play Sherlock Holmes.