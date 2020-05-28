Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman in new DC movie

After a couple of years of uncertainty, things seem to have closed in for Superman as Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role in the DC Extended Universe. The actor first played the role in 2013. Iron Man but he hasn't adapted like Clark Kent since League of Justice It hit theaters in 2017. Now, we have news that Cavill has entered into talks with Warner Bros. to put the cape back on and bring Superman to the big screen.

According to various reports, Henry Cavill is in talks to return as Superman. There are no details at this time on, specifically, what that might entail. This could be related to Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as the Snyder Cut, which was recently announced for HBO Max next year. It could also mean another independent feature at some point. Although the indication at the moment is that this, at least initially, will be for an appearance in another DC movie. In any case, it seems like we haven't seen the last of Cavill on paper. It also marks the end of a strange and tumultuous period for the character.

Once Zack Snyder left League of JusticeThings got complicated. Joss Whedon was hired to supervise rewrites / reshoots, resulting in a film that was critically and commercially disappointing. There was also the famous mustache debacle, while Henry Cavill was shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time and her character had prominent facial hair. Paramount refused to let him shave, meaning Warner Bros. had to use CGI to wipe the mustache off Superman's face after the new tweaks. This did not work as the studio had hoped in the end, to say the least. Almost a year later, in September 2018, Warner Bros. and Cavill were reported to be separating.

Things got a little weird at times, with Cavill making a couple of weird posts on Instagram that raised a lot of questions, while he was also iffy on the subject in interviews. Behind the scenes, Warner Bros. was looking to reorganize DC Films after the less-than-stellar performance of League of Justice. But between Aquaman, which became the highest grossing DC movie ever, Shazam, jester and, at least critically speaking, Birds of prey, DC Films is back to normal. That seems to have opened the door for Cavill's return as Superman.

Iron Man It was launched in 2013 and started what we now know as DCEU. He came across a somewhat mixed response, but grossed a solid $ 668 million at the global box office. Cavill repeated the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which turned out to be intensely divisive. He made $ 873 million worldwide. Another standalone Superman feature was in various stages of development for some time, but was never fully merged. In the time since the studio and Cavill separated, a Supergirl The film also went into development, but has apparently been suspended. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news was reported by The Wrap.

