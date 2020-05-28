Henry Cavill in talks with Warner Bros. to return as Superman

Dammit! Here are some news that should make many of you happy: According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is currently in talks with Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman for a future movie at the DCEU. Sadly, Warner Bros. doesn't appear to be developing a full MAN OF STEEL sequel right now, but Cavill could appear in any of the DCEU movies that will start once COVID-19 closes. comes to an end, including SHAZAM 2, BLACK ADAM or AQUAMAN 2.

Henry Cavill has played Clark Kent / Superman in MAN OF STEEL, BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE, and JUSTICE LEAGUE, and he certainly gained a lot of fans over the course of those movies, particularly because the actor seems to be a true character fanatic and wants see it correctly done on the big screen. With last week's announcement that Zack Snyder will bring his vision of JUSTICE LEAGUE to HBO Max next year, we'll get a little more Cavill's Superman to help us, and this time, it will be without the incredibly distracting CG upper lip.

However, Cavill's tenure as Superman has not been entirely without criticism, as some have struggled with moments in his history, particularly when he broke General Zod (Michael Shannon) 's neck in MAN OF STEEL to save one endangered family. According to Cavill in 2018, this moment was setting the stage for a bigger story that would have put Superman on the path to becoming the most traditional version we know of.

Zod's murder would have led to a wonderful reason why Superman never kills. No, he never kills just because his father said it one day. He made the decision himself because of an impossible scenario, to which he later said, "I don't care if it's impossible again, I'm going to find a way to make it possible in the impossible."

As for Superman's future, Henry Cavill had pointed to "Superman: For Tomorrow," a comic arc that found Superman dealing with the disappearance of a million people off Earth, including Lois Lane, as the type of story. would like to tackle a future movie. "I would definitely like to tell a story like that,"Cavill said."There is an opportunity to continue telling Superman stories and get them right. Showing things like hope and joy and that wonderful power of yours to make people believe in themselves."I keep my fingers crossed that Cavill has a chance to star in an independent Superman movie once again.

