Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as SUPERMAN! – Newsdio

I have exciting news for all fans of DC movies! According to the deadline, Henry Cavill He's in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the Warner Bros. DC movie universe!

Cavill had already made it clear that he would love to return to the role if the studio wanted him back, and well, it looks like they want him back! The news comes shortly after the big Zack Snyder League of Justice ad. Warner Bros. is on a streak with making DC fans happy!

The report makes it very clear that there is no Iron Man sequel or independent film in development. They simply say that "there are plans to put him back in the big red cape" and that "Cavill could come back in different ways."

They don't offer any details on what those shapes might be, but it's safe to say that the iconic superhero will be part of another DC movie that's currently in development, we just don't know what movie it could be. It could be a movie already announced as Black Adam, Aquaman 2, or Shazam! 2, or it could be a movie that has not yet been announced. Whatever it is, I'm glad to see Cavill return to paper!

I always liked Cavill as Clark Kent, aka Superman, he just wasn't as fanatical as some people with the way they handled him. Iron Man It was my favorite of the movies in which he appeared as Superman.

Are you excited to hear that Cavill will return as Superman?