Henry Cavill Returns As Superman Has Very Excited DC Comics Fans

Rejoice! Because the man of tomorrow has returned. With the recent news that Iron Man Star Henry Cavill will return as Superman in a DC Comics movie, fans have expressed their enthusiasm and joy through social media. The news of his return has left fans jumping so high for joy that they could leap high buildings in one leap.

The news that Henry Cavill will adapt once again has been greeted with much celebration, with many fans considering it to be the dessert after the main course of The Snyder Cut launch announcement earlier this month.

RELATED: Henry Cavill In Talks To Return As Superman In New DC Movie

While the films in which Cavill has appeared as Superman have received mixed reviews, the actor's performance has been almost universally praised, and many fans feel he has the looks, the talent, and the aura to portray the character and honor the iconic superhero. paper.

However, many agree that Cavill needs to appear in a better movie to do the character justice.

Now before going ahead, it's worth noting that the announcement that Cavill will be wearing the red cape again has not come alongside an announcement for Man of Steel 2. Currently, there is no imminent release date for Iron Man continuation. Instead, the plan is to use Superman in the same way that Marvel Studios has used Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This probably means that Clark Kent / Superman will appear in cameos in other characters' movies, as well as in teams like League of Justice, instead of having a solo adventure of your cattle.

This will surely disappoint many as Superman Fans have been waiting for a definitive modern interpretation of the character on the big screen for some time now.

Some fans just can't understand it …

Of course, as with any conversation about Superman, bat Man He is often lurking in the shadows ready to jump into the discussion. The news that Cavill will return has left many wondering if this could lead to the return of another much-loved DC star.

While Ben Affleck pulling on the cape and hood again is unlikely, Cavill has always wanted to once again defend American truth, justice, and style, as the actor always felt there was still so much story to tell.

"Where we left him with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find it, but in the end had found it, that he had committed something that he would consider very horrible to sin by killing the last member of his kind. That is a place I would like to travel with the character from. He exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the inclination towards it. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoy that experience instead of necessarily feeling uncomfortable. "

Welcome back, Henry Cavill. They said the age of heroes would never return, but it seems they were wrong. The announcement came courtesy of Deadline. Topper art comes from MizuriOfficial on DeviantArt using official elements owned by DC Films and Warner Bros.

Topics: Superman, Man of Steel 2