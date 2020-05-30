Henry Cavill Superman Shazam Cameo Hilariously completed by the Director

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg "completes" the Superman cameo in the film thanks to a new video. Shazam! Starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, while Asher Angel plays Billy Batson, the teenager who transforms into Shazam. One of the funniest moments in the movie comes to an end, when Shazam surprises his best friend Freddy and his classmates with a Superman lunch appearance. However, the character is only seen from the neck down, as a real Cavill cameo never came to fruition. Instead, Levi's double wears the suit.

This week, fans started looking at Superman's cameo in a new light. This is because Cavill, whose role in the future of the DC Extended Universe was a question mark, is now in talks to return. It is not yet clear exactly what this will entail, but Man of Steel 2 It is reportedly not in development. Recent news suggests that Cavill will also not appear on Black adam, The batmanor The flash, although Aquaman 2 and Shazam! 2 both are on the table for cameo appearances. The reveal about Cavill's possible return for Superman has some fans (and even Shazam! actor John Glover) asking Sandberg to add Cavill to the existing Shazam! Superman scene.

Today, Sandberg he complied hilariously, tweeting an altered video with Cavill's floating head appearing over Superman's body. Although it may not be exactly what fans had in mind, the potential for a Shazam! 2 Cavill's cameo means fans can see an even better scene from Superman eventually. In the meantime, you can watch Sandberg's video below:

I know many of you asked for this, but I'm not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop texting me now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

Cavill's role in the DCEU was up in the air at the time. Shazam! It was filmed, probably contributing to its non-appearance. Still, the scene as it is in the movie is a fun time. Shazam! 2 It hasn't started filming yet and won't be released until 2022, which means there's still plenty of time to make a Cavill cameo in the script. If it comes to fruition, Shazam will have an advantage over his nemesis Black Adam, as Cavill does not appear in that movie.

Sandberg's video may be a joke, however it is in line with Shazam!The general tone. Many see it as the lightest entry to the DCEU so far, and the original Superman cameo scene is a big part of that. It also created a lot of mystery before the film's release, as many speculated that Superman would appear. It's hard to know for sure if Cavill will ever make a real cameo in a Shazam! movie, but at least fans can enjoy this humorous version of Sandberg.

