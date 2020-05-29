Henry Cavill Superman's black suit emerges in Zack Snyder Justice League Fan Art

With Zack Snyder's Justice League announcement to debut next year and the recent news that Henry Cavill will return to the DCEU as Superman, fans have been building theories and speculation about where the character will be taken in future movies. One of those fans, Iruzim, visited Instagram to reinvent Cavill as a braver version of Superman after returning from the dead.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice ended with the death of Superman, and Justice League was meant to announce his triumphant resurrection. Many fans expected the resurrection arc to be inspired by the comics, where Superman returns from the dead with longer hair and a beard, encased in a completely black Kryptonian regeneration suit.

Instead, 2017 League of Justice He showed us a Superman who returns from the dead without a shirt but with normal pants, he gets disoriented for a while and then becomes happy. Many fans thought that this short bow changed the character, especially when it was revealed that Zack Snyder's original cut had a much longer bow, where Superman visits his fortress of solitude and dons the black regeneration armor.

Now fans are hoping the black suit Superman will debut Zack Snyder Justice League next year, and the scruffy, bearded look wouldn't hurt either. The next show is said to last four hours. Plenty of extra time for Snyder to include all the elements of the movie he had planned that were finally cut, including the introduction of various characters like Darkseid, Atom, and the Martian Manhunter.

Although the release of Snyder Cut is seen as a victory, the film could leave us with more questions than answers, as it was intended to be the first part of a trilogy, and Snyder is only allowed to make the first film in The Planned Series. Upon returning from death, Superman had to be brainwashed to become the new Darkseid general who conquers Earth, forcing the other heroes to unite and save the day in later films.

All we can do is wait and see if Snyder will try to finish the narration of a trilogy in a single four-hour movie, or if the story will be left with an open ending. It is also unknown at this time if the cast of the film will re-shoot additional scenes to take the film in a new direction.

Meanwhile, rumors of Cavill's return to the DCEU are causing fans to speculate which movie will be his first stop, which is said to be in the form of a brief cameo. The sequel to Shazam It seems like a natural choice, considering that the first movie originally had a Cavill cameo before being forced to wear a double body. Aquaman 2 It is also a reasonable bet, as is the independent Black adam feature that has been in development for over a decade. Wherever Superman appears, let's hope he looks as rough as fan art.

