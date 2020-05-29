Henry Cavill teases his return from Superman with a new training photo

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Superman Star Henry Cavill was in talks to return to the DCEU, possibly making appearances in multiple movies. The actor has had no part in the franchise since his outspoken frankness in League of Justice in 2017, an episode that we will call Mustache-gate. With no new Superman movies in the pipeline, many feared his time when Kal-El was upstairs, so naturally everything went well. Cavill also looks great.

In a new Instagram post, Cavill shared the following photo of him at the gym, under the not-so-cryptic caption "Hello, old friend." There are no prizes for guessing what that means. It seems highly likely that we will see it again one more time. It will also be a relief for all concerned, as no one wants his last appearance as a movie icon to be so tense, let alone him. This time there will be no stash variety errors.



Overall, a whole month for DC fans. A "Snyder cut" from League of Justice officially in process, Henry Cavill back in Superman's chair, and a growing move to get a copy of Suicide Squad done. All I want is a modern version of the Man of Steel that doesn't stink Iron Man. is it too much to ask? It is not a request that will be honored with Snyder at the wheel. Maybe if Christopher Nolan has something to spare … I have now completely entered the realms of fantasy.

Looking forward to Cavill Superman Return? I hope it doesn't stink Superman returns. I used that gag I didn't anymore. Anyway, leave a comment below with your thoughts, reflections, fools of wisdom, that sort of thing.