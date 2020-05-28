Henry Cavill to return as Superman for multiple DC movies

Despite being the star of the movie that started an entire cinematic universe, one that has no fewer than seven movies slated for release in late 2022, we still haven't heard anything about a Iron Man continuation. In fact, in recent years, Henry Cavill Superman He found himself the forgotten man in the franchise after leading the first DCEU outing and then playing the Dark Knight's second fiddle in his next appearance, and ultimately reducing his role to what basically amounted to an extended cameo in League of Justice.

Still, there has been a lot of speculation about Cavill's future on paper since the last time we saw him in the movie mentioned by Zack Snyder. The Wizard Star has always said that his time as Superman is not over yet, but many reports have pointed to WB simply by following Ben Affleck's Batman lead and the recast. But it looks like they've changed their minds now, as Henry is coming back as the Man of Steel, which We Got This Covered told him would likely happen weeks ago.

However, The Wrap has now made it official, reporting tonight that the actor is now in talks to reprise the role. ComicBook.comIn the meantime, he goes further and says that Cavill will appear in "multiple" DC movies like Big Blue Boy Scout. What movies they can be, we can't say yet, but obviously this is hugely exciting news.

Click to enlarge

There's no word yet on where we'll see him next or how long he plans to stay, but from the looks of it, Cavill is back on good terms with Warner Bros. and will likely be a fixture of his cinematic universe for the foreseeable future. future. And you can bet that this time they will treat him much better.

But tell us, are you happy to see Henry Cavill back as Superman? Or did you expect them to restart? As always let us know below.