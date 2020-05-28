Henry Cavill's next Superman appearance may be in Aquaman 2 or Shazam! 2

Last week I tuned in to Zack Snyder Iron Man he broadcast live and discovered a new appreciation for the film. The Henry Cavill conflict conflicted but fair Superman he has aged very well and his character arc is further developed in the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Cavill's good work here made it a shame that for years it seemed that the last thing we would see of his Superman would be League of Justice. This forced and joyous version of Supes, complete with the CGI level of PS2 and that superior lip It did serious damage to the hard work done before.

Fortunately, Warner Bros. executives seem to have once again gotten excited about Cavill's Superman. In 2021 we will finally see what Zack Snyder had planned for him in the Snyder Cut of League of Justice (with rumors that for much of the film he will be an antagonist). Now, Variety reports that Cavill is in talks to make a cameo in an upcoming DCEU movie, apparently anyone. Aquaman 2 or Shazam! 2.

Cavill's return is just a cameo and he would probably make him appear in a movie where he has previous ties to the main character (AQUAMAN, SHAZAM). Sources say not for BLACK ADAM or WW. The new MAN OF STEEL movie is still far away with no certainty that Henry will be starring again. – Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, another tweet from the store also features The batman and The suicide squad as options

The sources count @Variety is a cameo in one of the upcoming DC movies: The Suicide Squad, Aquaman 2, or The Batman, not the #SnyderCut https://t.co/AlNXlXMn2W – Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 28, 2020

I personally think The batman it is unlikely simply because of the continuity errors it would present. The DCEU states that Batman has been fighting crime long before Superman appeared in Iron ManSo having Superman appear in a younger version of the character doesn't make much sense. That being said, they could use this as an opportunity to mix up the timeline a bit.

So that leaves The suicide squad, Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2. If Superman appeared in The suicide squad it would certainly be an interesting contrast to this team of misfit antiheroes and this kind of inconsistency is what James Gunn thrives on. But perhaps the best bet here is Aquaman 2, how Superman You already have a relationship with Arthur Curry.

No matter how it unfolds, it's good to have Cavill back in the cape. And if this cameo and the Snyder Cut go down well, I really hope we have a long delay Man of Steel 2.