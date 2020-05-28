Henry Cavill's Superman defeats Black Adam in DCEU Fan Art

With reports that Henry Cavill could return to the DCEU as Superman, a fan imagines what a fight between Superman and Black Adam could be like.

A new piece of fan art shows Henry Cavill's Superman defeating Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. The Rock was released in Black adam More than five years ago, but the movie will finally be out next year. Black Adam is better known as Shazam's arch enemy, but Superman has faced the villain several times in the comics.

Even though Johnson is working on Black adam Since 2008, there have not been many confirmed story details for the film. Johnson has confirmed that Black adam she will present the Justice Society, with Stargirl and Hawkman reportedly set to make an appearance. The solo movie is likely to begin production in August or September after being postponed for a few months due to the Coronavirus. There have also been rumors that Superman could face Black Adam in the movie, which is exactly what this fan art imagines.

Digital artist Bosslogic has once again provided fans with yet another DCEU artwork, this time showing Superman defeating Black Adam in battle. Both characters appear to be in bad shape with the city around them destroyed, but Superman is depicted as the winner in the fight. Bosslogic's original Instagram post can be seen below.

While the actor has not been confirmed for a specific movie at the DCEU by Warner Bros., Cavill is in talks to return to the DCEU as the Man of Steel. That said, it doesn't seem Man of Steel 2 is in development and reportedly Superman will not appear in Wonder Woman 1984, The suicide squador The batman. Cavill has testified before he's open to returning as Superman, but again, Warner Bros. hasn't officially confirmed the reports yet.

Some of DCEU's upcoming films have apparently been ruled out for Superman's return, but in addition Black adam, the Man of Steel could appear in The Flash, Shazam 2, or Aquaman 2. As Black adam begins filming in a few months, the studio probably knows if Superman has been written in the script, but the character could also be a late addition if he only has a cameo in the movie. With the start of production getting closer, Warner Bros. could announce the return of Cavill, but it could also leave it as a surprise for fans when they see Black adam in theaters next year.

