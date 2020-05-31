Henry Cavill's Superman is reportedly setting himself up as Nick Fury's version of DCEU – Newsdio

Yesterday we learned that Henry Cavill He's been in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the DC movie universe. This is super exciting news, but it has been made very clear in both the initial report and other reports that followed that there is no Iron Man Sequel or independent movie of Superman in development.

There are now reports of Cavill's role in upcoming DC movies. According to a report by the entertainment reporter Justin Kroll"Cavill's return is just a cameo and he would probably make it appear in a movie where he has previous ties to the main character." That means Aquaman or Shazam!. His sources say we shouldn't expect to see him in Black adam, Wonder Womanor a new Iron Man movie.

Then there is another report for CB that has sources claiming that "Cavill & # 39; s Superman will operate in a capacity similar to Marvel's use of Nick Fury and Hulk, appearing in films for a supporting role or even smaller cameos. The Future of Cavill & # 39; s Superman has yet to be fully decided, and it seems like Warner Bros. and DC Comics are still figuring out where the character fits best in upcoming movies. "

One thing's for sure, the studio obviously wants Cavill to return to the role of Superman, and Cavill wants it, too. When he previously expressed interest in returning to the role of Superman, the actor said:

"Where we left him with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find it, but in the end had found it, that he had committed something that he would consider very horrible to sin by killing the last member of his kind. That is a place I would like to travel with the character from. He exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the inclination towards it. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoy that experience instead of necessarily feeling uncomfortable. "

That's exactly what fans would love to see! Hopefully, whatever they've planned for the character eventually ends up leading to the Superman movie we've all been waiting for.

These are all just rumors for now, but what do you guys think about the possibility of Cavill's Superman appearing in multiple DC movies? As long as it leads to something bigger, that makes sense. If not, if we finally don't see another Superman movie, if he just comes back for a little cameo, that seems like a waste.