Henry Winkler apparently mocks President Trump with a video of drinking water

In an apparent coup to President Trump, Henry Winkler shared on Twitter a video of himself drinking water with one hand.

The "Happy Days" actor posted the video Sunday, following the Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the day before, when the president addressed concerns about his health after he appeared to be struggling to drink a glass of water with hold a hand and descend. a ramp.

In the video, the actor, who appears with long hair and a thick gray beard, waves his hands in front of the camera like a magician before triumphantly raising the glass of water and taking a sip with only his right hand. He then holds the empty glass towards the camera before the video ends.

The video references Trump's June 13 visit to speak to Army graduate cadets in West Point, NY. to question his physical well-being.

At his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, the President took time to address these concerns. The president, who turned 74 a day after the visit to West Point, explained that it was a hot day and that he was exhausted after saying hello to "600 cadets," adding that he was wearing leather shoes and the ramp he had to use. to leave the place. The stage was long and steep.

The president also said that the reason he seemed to have difficulty raising his arm to drink water was because "he only greeted 600 times."

Trump proceeded to show the crowd at his rally that he was capable of drinking from a glass of water, before tossing the glass to the ground as the crowd cheered.

"There is no way I can go down that ramp without falling on me … I don't have a railing," Trump told the crowd, laughing, as he referred to his walk on the ramp.

Trump also said he walked carefully because he didn't want news channels to show a slow-motion replay of him falling. He referenced how the media in the past showed images of President Gerald Ford slipping in the final steps as he left Air Force One and showed former President George H. W. Bush when he fell ill during a dinner in Japan.

Winkler was not the only one to post a video criticizing Trump for showing that he can drink with one hand. "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Dave Bautista shared a almost two minute video of himself pretending to get excited while the song "Rocky" was playing in the background. Then he took a small sip of water and celebrated as if accomplishing a great physical feat.

