Her cookie restaurant was a hot spot until the pandemic forced her to close.

Abuelhiga, a first-generation American who grew up in public housing and worked multiple jobs to enroll in college, was still working at an information technology company when she launched the Kickstarter campaign that helped her finance the launch of Mason Dixie Biscuit . Co. pop-up shop in 2014.

It wasn't entirely clear that there was a health-conscious market for their comfort food cookie breakfast sandwiches in Washington, but customers were lining up in blocks, even when places changed.

"We had lines to Costco for about two miles long and it was as if that opening day lasted a month and a half," Abuelhiga recalled. "It was crazy".

The accolades, the permanent location of a brick and mortar restaurant, and, most importantly, customer loyalty, followed. The location, in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C., allowed Abuelhiga and her employees to become a central part of the local community, a crucial and often underrated element of small businesses across the country.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic. The first few weeks, sales fell to almost zero. Even when the reopens began, the restaurant never exceeded 50% of its regular sales, Abuelhiga said.

"It was in early June, we made the call that it was just that we could no longer sustain the business," he said. "We close it."

The signage and hip murals are still in place, but attached to the door is a letter signed by Abuelhiga and his team. Continuing in the time of Covid-19 It was simply too risky.

"It was the last thing I wanted to do and I avoided it at all costs," he said. "Because I thought: What do you say, you know? What do you say to your team members? What do you say to their families? Right? What do you say to customers who feel like they've been there for you? time and the whole legacy of how we started?

Thousands of small businesses across the country are on the verge of failure, or have already closed as Mason Dixie.

According to a recent Yelp report, there have been a total of 140,000 business closings on the website since March 1. Of those closings, 41% are permanent, according to the company.

While the return to economic activity has given rise to a number of positive signs during the month of June, it is highly likely that the economy will slow down in the coming weeks, as 27 states have now paused or started to pull back their reopens.

In a recent survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), 23% of small businesses reported that they could survive somewhere less than a month to six months under current conditions.

While more than 4.9 million companies took advantage of the government's critical aid effort, the Paycheck Protection Program, 22% of companies surveyed by NFIB said they will I have yet to lay off employees as that money runs out. Other recipients are closing their doors entirely.

That was the case with Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.

"Obviously it helped us get through everything we could. But in the end it was like, well, when that cuts off, then we can't hold on," Abuelhiga said.

It's an issue that lawmakers are well aware of, as the drafters of the federal aid program acknowledge that when the Paycheck Protection Program was created, it just didn't make sense that the economic devastation would drag on for so long. Negotiations on the next round of aid to small businesses, A central component of the upcoming stimulus package talks that will begin next week has focused on the worst-hit and smallest companies.

For Abuelhiga, there has been a "bittersweet" turn to the crisis, underscoring the uneven way in which the coronavirus has affected different sectors of the economy. Its second business, which produces frozen cookies and other frozen baked goods, has seen significant growth during the pandemic. It is a business that started in recent years due to the same customers who frequented his restaurant.

"Never in a million years could we have planned that it was going to be as crazy as it was. The search for demand for us was more than 200% month after month," Abuelhiga said.

Her consumer products business, Mason Dixie Foods, which had already become a major regional player in the market before the pandemic, is found in more than 5,000 grocery stores. His business team has grown from 2 to 11 since January.

Most endangered small business owners, of course, are not so lucky. But Abuelhiga's experience underscores a reality for many: Efforts to innovate and find a way to avoid the crisis are extensive and, in his opinion, will likely change the way entire industries operate.

"I think everyone out there is struggling to get through the day to day you're thinking about the next way they can swing, or (if) they're closing. I can't say you should feel like a failure, "he said." It really is just the end of a chapter. But it forces you to think: What is the next step? What is the next move?

Abuelhiga also made something clearer: The door is not closed in a future brick and mortar restaurant sometime in the post-coronavirus future.

"There is not a bone in my body that doesn't want to try this again," he said.