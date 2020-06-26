Her coronavirus reversed her life. Then the signs of anxiety and depression appeared.

Instead, the 22-year-old has been largely isolated at her mother's home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, while facing an unexpected cost to her mental health.

"In late March, early April, I stayed in my room," Harris told CNN. "My body was not processing my new normal. I was sad, depressed. I felt so bad about everything that was happening."

The survey shows that people between the ages of 18 and 29, like Harris, have felt more anxious and depressed.

For Dr. Gary Small, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, the pandemic has been "an assault on everyone's mental health," but young people have more challenges.

"They haven't had a chance to solve problems and be resilient because they don't know how to overcome some of these problems," said Small. "You are concerned about your future, your career, establishing relationships."

"And I think the uncertainty that the virus presents really adds insult to injury," he added.

Harris had to move out of her dorm at Georgia State University and take the last of her online college classes. The sudden transition, she says, led her to stop sharing her emotions and not open up to others about her feelings. Harris said she has not been medically diagnosed and is not receiving professional help.

To cope with her symptoms, Harris says she struggled to talk to family members, exercised more, and stopped watching TV and being on social media.

Another thing that can help address both the virus and the anxiety of this pandemic is wearing a mask while in public, said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN.

"It is a way of showing that you are less likely to infect another person and a reminder that we are all in this together," Gupta said.

While not all feelings of anxiety translate into long-term conditions, Small says that stress could affect the immune system, which is key to fighting Covid-19.

"So it is clear that there is a connection between our minds and our bodies," Small said. "And if we heal our minds, it will strengthen our bodies."

Harris knows that her life may not return to normal or that she would not yet move to New York, but for now, she is excited to start working remotely this summer.

"That is the only thing that has remained constant and I am very excited," she said.