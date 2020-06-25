Here are 5 adorable A-shaped homes for sale near New York

Do you want to take the plunge and buy your own A frame? Good point!

You will find many good options within the saddled area. Check out these cute homes for the same thing right now, curated by interior designer Leah Bopf of A-Frame Dreams, a website and Instagram feed that lists angular residences on the market in the United States.

The five properties below are just a couple of hours' drive from New York City. Get ready though – you'll probably start an Instagram account for your own quirky A frame.

5 Croton Lake Road Croton-on-Hudson, New York

$ 1.3 million

Less than an hour outside of New York City, this stylish three-bedroom chalet would be perfect if you want the A-frame lifestyle without the need for DIY space. The house was built in 1968 and has a true "Brady Bunch" vibe thanks to its wood paneling, exposed brick walls, and generally modern interiors. It is set on about 2 acres and comes with a pool.

Valeria Leis, North Country Sotheby’s International Realty, 914-271-5115

68 2nd Ave., Stratford, Connecticut

$ 350,000

Looking for a more beachy atmosphere? This four bedroom A frame is located off the coast of Long Island Sound in the Stratford village of Connecticut. The house itself might need some work, but the bones are there, including a spacious deck and a balcony outside one of the rooms.

Osi Rosenberg, A to Z Realty, 917-273-7524

18 Deer Run, Byram Township, New Jersey

$ 290,000

This New Jersey A-frame dates back to the 1970s, but you wouldn't know it from the interiors: It was recently renovated, with huge windows, a modern kitchen, and an elegant spiral staircase leading to a loft. It is located in the woods and near Forest Lake; the expansive deck would give you a perfect hanger to enjoy the views of both.

Lisa DeSordi, Re / Max Platinum Group, 973-726-5700

600 Highwood Road, Southold, New York

$ 579,000

Below an isolated cul-de-sac in Long Island's North Fork sits this A-frame from around 1954 with a spacious addition at the back that could easily accommodate a large family. It has two bedrooms and a large loft that can double as a bedroom or home office (or both!). It is a short drive from Southold to some of the North Fork beaches on Long Island Sound.

John Nickles, Lewis & Nickles, 631-765-3416

Silver Hollow Road, Woodstock, New York

$ 1.49 million

This cute Woodstock community is a larger parcel of land that houses a main house and two smaller A-frame cabins. Interiors are Instagram-ready, with an aesthetic the brokerbabble describes as a "remake of a classic home. Scandinavian summer. " Read: A mix of light and dark woods, minimal furniture and many cozy corners. The smallest A-frame properties on earth are stylish and leftover, practically begging for rent to city residents.

Gary Heckelman, Halter Associates Realty, 845-532-1178