Here are 5 ways that eating Amla can help boost your immunity

These days under the pandemic, having a strong immune system should be one of our priorities, as it will help ensure that we are safe from the coronavirus.

Fortunately, incorporating some amla in our diet can help improve our overall health much more easily. Here’s how. Why you should incorporate Amla into your diet Also known as Indian gooseberry, amlas come from a deciduous tree that grows in the Middle East and is traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

Today, however, they are generally used to make medications. In addition, they are also a cheap and very healthy addition to the diet and can help improve your immune system to protect you from disease.

Here’s how: Amla contains chromium:

Amla contains chromium that can help lower bad cholesterol in your body. This helps keep your heart healthy and strong.

It is rich in antioxidants:

In addition, amlas are also packed with antioxidants, all of which work together to fight free radicals in your body and help stop oxidative stress, which in turn maintains a high amount of antioxidants. diseases and conditions at bay.

Antioxidants also have antibacterial properties that can help detoxify your body. Help with cold and cough symptoms.

Thanks to the vitamin C present in Amla, it can also help keep your immune system strong, preventing you from experiencing the usual symptoms that appear. with cough and cold. This also helps stop any chest congestion.

It can help with obesity: Another benefit that amla has is that it is also packed with fiber, which can help improve your digestion and also help you feel full longer.

This ensures that you don’t eat too much, which helps you avoid weight gain and ultimately obesity, which is a condition that can be very fatal to the heart if left alone.

How to eat Amla is cheap and easily available in the market, amlas can be easily consumed in various ways. For example, you can easily get amla jam, murabba, or even achars on the market. However, eating them alone is the best way to take advantage of their health benefits.