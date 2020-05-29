Here are all the Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Apple Arcade is here, and you can play some of the many subscription service games with select models of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, as well as Mfi controllers (Made for iOS)!

However, during the Apple Arcade announcement, Apple gave the impression that all Apple Arcade games would work with gamepads (in part because the service will eventually roll out to macOS and tvOS as well), but it turns out that's not entirely true. Some games have interfaces designed exclusively for touchscreens, at least on iPhone and iPad.

Updated 5/29/20: Additional Spongebob: Patty Pursuit to the list of compatible games.

How to see if a game has controller support

Apple technically tells you if a game is controller compatible or not. If you're on the game's home page, look for the Controller icon under the Get link. But there are many, many others who don't, like Enter the dungeon"And we're still testing them to find exceptions." In some, like DyeYou can use the controller in the game's start menu on the iPad, but you can't use it to actually play. In OutsidersYou can use a controller to navigate the map, but you cannot interact with anything. In cases like these, we don't consider the game to have controller support.

In other cases, like Sonic Racing and Cricket through the agesYou can apparently play with a controller on the iPad, but not with the iPhone.

Leif Johnson / IDG Remember: not even a controller compatible game He says Supports drivers.

Your mileage may vary depending on the controller you use. Older MFi controllers do not always support the "L3" and "R3" buttons that are activated by clicking on the control bars and therefore do not have the versatility of the Xbox and PS4 models. In many cases, the games recognized that we were using a DualShock 4 and showed PlayStation inputs on the prompts, rather than A / B / X / Y.

All Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Note: games yes not The iPhone or iPad driver compatibility list in the App Store, but still appears to be fully playable with drivers on those devices, are marked with an asterisk.

We will keep this list updated as we learn about more games with controller support.