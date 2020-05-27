Here are all the games featured on Wholesome Games Direct

Wholesome Games Direct showed off a lot of cool new indie games, and we've summed them up in a simple summary for you to read.

Without further ado, let's get into that. From developer Subliminal Game, Button City It is a vibrant world of anthropomorphic animals, and although they do not live on islands, they live in beautiful dioramas so that players can move around. The characters are a group of young friends looking to keep their local arcade from shutting down, and the game promises' 90s goodness in aesthetic and mischief in abundance. It will launch this year.

Errand boy It is actually a game about the apocalypse. In this dying world, the protagonist Watt tries to help everyone he meets and tries to "find meaning in his last days". There are battles and riddles to solve, and the dull shadows of the world are somewhat reminiscent of Twilight Princess. Tree Interactive claims that this game will launch in the second quarter of 2021.

Glumberlands " Ooblets will enter early access soon, and if you're a fan of Pokémon Animal Crossing me Stardew valley, You want to be aware of this. Headline Ooblets are small creatures that grow in the player's garden. They have their own personality and skills, and participate in dance battles with other Ooblet teams. Plus, there is a ton of customization in this game, from the player's appearance to his home, and a comic cast of characters in this fantasy land. The study says it will arrive "very soon" for PC and Xbox One.

Kind words launched last year, and it's all about sending and receiving letters from players around the world to help them with their concerns. It's a cathartic means of communication and connection in especially stressful times, and developer Ziba Scott revealed that over a million letters have been written to the game. A new room, new toys, and new stickers are now available in-game, as an expression of the developer's gratitude.

A farming and adventure simulation game, Snack Merge 2D pixel art with smooth 3D art on a mysterious and supposedly deserted island. Momo and Mikan, the cats of the city, will farm, fish and explore the island to discover its secrets. It's almost like a silence Stardew valley, and cats will be able to harvest crops to become livestock feed and grow their community. The Kickstarter for the game is live now, and developer Bluecurse Studios is aiming for a launch for next year.

Chicory: a colorful tale It looks like it's been taken out of a children's coloring book, and honestly, that's not far from the game's premise. Chicory is a famous and talented artist with a magic brush that gives color to the world. One day the chicory disappears and the colors of the world fade away. The player will take on the role of Chicory's number one fanatic and embark on an adventure to color the world and discover what happened to the artist. Chicory: a colorful tale is in development for PC.

In The spirit and the mouse A mouse and a ghost restore the power of houses in a small French town. We don't know much about this game, other than that it's a short scouting game and it will be released in 2021. However, it does have that je ne sais quoi from early PC adventure games, and its soundtrack is wonderfully melancholic.

Spiritfarer is a management game about helping souls cross the other side. The art is downright amazing, and the game is all about exploring and connecting through mystical seas with those who must move on. Thunder Lotus says Spiritfarer Coming later this year for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Sayri: the beginning It is set on an alien planet, where young Sayri has been separated from her homeworld. The player will meet friends and foes alike, and teamwork and telekinetic skills will allow them to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. The game will come to PC in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Very similar Megaquarium or Two Point Hospital, Mondo Museum is a similar simulation game, but players will have a museum to build and curate. Their early access period will start working later this year, and you can bet I'll be first in line. "Fill your showrooms with extraordinary artifacts, hire staff to make everything run smoothly, and do everything you can to expand your visitors' horizons and make them fly. Mondo museumKitfox Games said.

Bird alone It looks like a postcard from an art gallery, but the squawking of the game's titular character will soon break that illusion. The parrot is only a little lonely and wants a companion to converse due to the uncertainty around him. You can't blame them for being loud. It looks like a smartphone game and is released "pretty soon."

A joyous life simulator that follows a young woman studying the arcane arts, Little witch in the forest will hit PC in 2021. "Make potions, study magical creatures, and help local townspeople on Ellie's journey to become a full-fledged witch," read developer description Sunny Side Up. Also, does that style stuck pixel? It is spectacular.

Something we did TOEM is a game about photography, and more specifically, it's about photography TOEM. This is a strange environmental phenomenon that occurs in a world inspired by the Scandinavian landscape. The protagonist will undertake his journey, meet new people and help them with their concerns. TOEM It shows various places with their own landscapes and architecture, and you can speak with a sock with buttons for the eyes. This game will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Winding worlds It is now available for iOS through Apple Arcade, from the developer KO_OP. The heroine Willow will do her best to get her friends to heal and move on with their experiences, with a little help from a cosmic worm. Riddles and mysteries abound, and something tells me that Willow has more than meets the eye.

Tokotoko: Hako and friends is an augmented reality game about how to solve puzzles with your own drawings to help Hako find the missing Tokotokos. If you have little ones on the block, this seems like a creative and constructive game for them to play with, and to get acquainted with the technology to boot. And now it is available for iOS and Android.

Mojiken Studio is developing When the past was around and A space for the unleashed, that offer heartwarming stories about the human connection. When the past was around it is a bittersweet exploration of the lives of two people together, solving puzzles through time and space. A space for the unleashed is a story about overcoming anxiety, depression, and the relationship between childhood boyfriends with supernatural powers that can save the world.

A serene multiplayer RPG, Travel book It is set in a changing fantasy world where players can explore the possibilities of telling non-linear stories together. This will launch in October 2020 for PC.

Developed by Picogram, Garden history is a light-hearted and joyful adventure game about restoring life on an island that needs TLC. As Guardian of the island, the player must nurture and protect its inhabitants, and become stronger for a shared future. The developer is still working on the game, but those intrigued by its fruity cast of characters should be on the lookout for new updates.

Another KO_OP offer, Dépanneur Nocturne it's about finding the perfect gift for your girlfriend … just you're not sure what that is yet. When the character comes across an eccentric store open at this time of night, the player will solve puzzles, explore the depths of the store, and generally get annoyed until the perfect gift comes out. I mean, I could do it. The game is now available for PC.

Calico is a life simulation game about rebuilding and restoring the city's cat cafe. Oh, and there are magical girls, giant rideable cats and mini cake decorating games. Calico It will arrive on PC and consoles in October 2020.

In Rainy season, A family is huddled in their home as a lightning storm strikes all four walls. The boy, walking around the house, discovers that a friendly monster was sitting watching TV in one of the rooms. "Listen to the rain, spend time with your family and see for yourself how any given day can lead to extraordinary moments," said developer Inasa Fujio. The game comes to PC in the summer of 2020.

In Strand Wayward, Casey Beaumaris is a fearless teenage journalist who visits an airborne hospital in Australia in the 1970s. Your conversations with patients and staff will give you invaluable insight into memories and experiences. The game is coming to PC this year.

This isn't even the end of all the games shown on Direct, as we got a quick taste of another 30 small, healthy games. KeyWe, Tracks of Thought, Melon Journey 2, Weaving Tides, A Fold Apart, SkateBIRD, Unpacking, Sylvan Meadows, Haven, Tracks – scifi pack DLC, Frogsong, Later Daters, Clouzy!, Creature Resort, Pushy and Pully in Blockland, Onsen Master, Old Friends Dog Sanctuary, Critter Cove, Roots of Pacha, A Monster & # 39; s Expedition, The Other Side, Battlecakes, Alchemic Cutie, Pekoe, Ollie-Oop, To The Rescue!, Rolling Hills, Himig, Orange Island, Misc.and Hoa They were all introduced too. The official Wholesome Games Direct website has additional information about these that was not listed in Direct.

If you made it this far, then crash all five. I'm going to have a coffee, but I'll make it healthy.