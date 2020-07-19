Here are seven things you probably didn't know were related to slavery

But in a country where enslaved blacks were so essential in their rise to global power, it is impossible to remove every link to their painful history. Slavery has marked everything from the United States Capitol to the alcohol that Americans consume.
One of the largest life insurance companies in the US admitted that its predecessor company insured the lives of enslaved people to their owners.
In 2001, New York Life provided the New York Public Library with its file records containing insurance policies sold to slave owners.
"We have made it clear through our words and actions for many years that our predecessor's involvement in slavery is a blot on our history that we can never forget. We are committed to fostering a greater understanding of slavery in the United States. and support the black community, "New York Life said on its website.
A company spokesperson told CNN that while New York Life cannot change its history, its long-standing recognition of that history has helped shape its commitment to the black community.
Yale University
"I call @Yale to change his name right away and remove the Yale name from every building, sheet of paper, and merchandise. Otherwise they hate blacks. #CancelYale," Kelly's tweet said.
Yale University rejected CNN's requests for comment.
CSX transport
CSX Transportation owns a railroad that was built by enslaved people.
"The company shares the nation's deep remorse for the shameful institution of slavery and racial discrimination that has occurred in the country," Cindy Schild, a CSX spokeswoman, told CNN in an email. "CSX opposes any form of discrimination and is committed to raising awareness of racial disparities."
Jack Daniel & # 39; s Tennessee Whiskey
That's right, even alcohol is connected to slavery.
Daniel bought the business from the minister, then hired Green as his first primary distiller.
Svend Jansen, a spokesman for Jack Daniel, told CNN that the company "has known and publicized the special relationship between Jack Daniel and Nearest Green for many years and is a common story in Lynchburg, Tennessee." Several of Green's sons and grandsons eventually worked for Jack Daniel & # 39; s Whiskey, Jansen said.
Jack Daniel & # 39; s installed a closer green display at his visitor center in March 2018, Jansen said.
"We continue to think of other ways to honor the Nearest story," he said.
financial world
"This place reminds us of one of the worst chapters in our history," de Blasio said at the time. "Three hundred and four years ago, with the approval of the city government, this became a place to buy, sell, and rent human beings."
New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray said slavery built the foundation for the city and that its slave market only rivaled the market in Charleston, South Carolina.
"You could come here any day and see how it happens and it is somehow considered normal in this city. It continued in other parts of the city for almost 80 more years," de Blasio said.
The White House and the United States Capitol
"So when you see that slave labor was used on Capitol Hill and the White House, it's not just about the personal relationships between the founders and slavery, it's about a national and institutional issue in which the government itself was involved in slavery, "said Adam Rothman, a history professor at Georgetown University who specializes in slavery.
After Obama's comments in 2016, the White House Historical Society began aggressively investigating slavery and its relationship to U.S. presidents and the White House, said Matthew Costello, a historian of the historical society.
"We have to give those people a voice. Historically speaking, people are interested in presidents and first ladies, but what is going on behind those closed doors? Who are the people who really run and operate the White House?" Costello told CNN.
George Washington
Although George Washington's ties to slavery are well known, the extent of those connections may surprise some.
Enslaved people were part of Washington, literally.
The first president's mouth, Coe said, was filled with teeth of walruses, hippos and enslaved people. Washington paid enslaved people a below-market fee for their teeth, Coe said.
"The propensity to put Washington on a pedestal does not favor us," said Coe. "It keeps us away from the man himself, because it is a dishonest reading of his life."