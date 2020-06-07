Here are the American sectors where jobs are returning

From retail to restaurants across the United States, people are going back to their old jobs or finding new ones. These are the occupations that reported the most earnings:

Restaurants and bars added nearly 1.4 million jobs in May when they reopened across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While states classified restaurants and bars as essential businesses that could operate only on the go and deliver, many still closed during requests to stay home. Some companies found it difficult or economically unfeasible to adopt this model, or had other public health problems.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 22: A waiter pours wine during dinner at the Galatoire & # 39; s Restaurant on May 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The city of New Orleans, which has suffered more than 2,500 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began allowing restaurants to reopen to 25% of their capacity during Phase 1 of reopening. (Photo by Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Construction workers

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: A construction worker handles traffic while they build a new tower on March 26, 2020 in New York City. Some construction workers building luxury condos are forced to work in the city by their companies, while schools, businesses, and workplaces across the country have closed or are restricting hours of operation to measure. that health officials are trying to stop the spread of COVID -19. (Photo by Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez / Getty Images)

Another industry that saw gains was the construction sector, where the number of jobs increased by 464,000 in May, recovering almost half of what they lost in April. Construction activity is part of the first phase of reopening and many projects are resuming work.

Retail workers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Dilhum Arango marks social distance points on the floor inside the Aviator Nation clothing store on May 20, 2020 in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. The city of Miami is allowing non-essential
In retail, 367,800 jobs returned, and clothing stores posted the highest profits. Gap announced in May that it would reopen 800 stores, including Old Navy, Gap (Gps), Banana Republic and Athleta.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said this week that the company hired more than 300,000 associates in the US. USA Starting in March, most of them temporary workers, to help "ease some of the burden facing" current store workers and provide more opportunities for those who lost their jobs. .

Factory workers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 14: Johnny Diaz makes surgical masks out of spunbond polypropylene fabric at Polar Shades Sun Control to help Las Vegas area health workers and first aid personnel combat the coronavirus on April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas Nevada. The company's facilities went from manufacturing items like window curtains, curtain doors and curtain rails to protective gowns and mass-produced surgical masks in the midst of the pandemic. Polar Shades employees have shipped more than 40,000 dresses and 12,000 masks at cost since the new operation began on March 22. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Factory jobs have also returned, as they fit into phase one of the reopening. The manufacturing industry added 225,000 jobs.

That's good news for an industry that saw its biggest drop in production in March since 1946. Auto, plane, and other factories stopped working to keep workers safe from the pandemic.

Dentists

In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 photo, dentist Dr. Kathleen Saturay wears additional protective gear, including a face shield and a disposable mask over a respirator mask, while examining a patient in Seattle. Dental clinics were allowed to open earlier this month after closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, provided offices have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for their employees, establish social distancing policies, and check patients to detect COVID-19 symptoms. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson)

While hospitals and other essential medical services remained open, dentists closed their offices, serving only patients who needed urgent care.

Healthcare hires increased significantly in May, driven by the reopening of the reopening of dental offices, which added 244,800 jobs.

"This news is certainly encouraging for the economy and the dental industry, but it is also important because patients confidently return to their doctor and understand the link between good oral health and general body health," said Pat Bauer, president and CEO of Heartland Dental, which supports more than 1,000 dental offices in the United States. The company estimates that those dental offices have added nearly 6,000 jobs, all of them employees returning from leave.

Delivery and laundry

A Postmates Inc. delivery man stands outside a Shake Shack restaurant in Washington, DC, USA. USA, Monday April 20, 2020. Shake Shack Inc. will repay a $ 10 million loan from the US government. USA Amid criticism that the hamburger chain is publicly traded and other larger companies have swallowed up emergency funds while small businesses have frozen. Photographer: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Meanwhile, personal and laundry services added 182,300 jobs. That category includes all food delivery workers who are classified as employees, but does not count contractors such as Postmates and Uber Eats part-time or some Amazon drivers. Laundry is considered an essential business and some that were closed as a precaution have now reopened.

Goalkeepers

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 5: A janitor walks through Brookfield Plaza, a shopping mall in the Manhattans financial district, on May 5, 2020 in New York City. As New York City continues to close to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, shopping malls like those across the country continue to close. (Photo by Bryan Thomas / Getty Images)
As companies disinfect their facilities to prevent the spread of the virus, cleaning services are more important than ever. Building and home services added 68,400 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CNN Business's Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

