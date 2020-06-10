Here are the female contenders for Biden's VP position

Abrams' narrow loss in Georgia's 2018 government run elevated her to national fame. Biden even once called her a possible candidate for the vice president position, referring to her as "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia, the African-American woman."

Abrams is also a favorite of Congressman James Clyburn, a party leader who included his name when he spoke to The Post about possible vice presidential elections in March.

However, the Georgia native can't call everyone a fan in Team Biden.

Abrams has been aggressively promoting herself as a possible Biden VP, something The Post found had become increasingly irritating to some of those in orbit around the old veep.

Still, Abrams continues to promote herself as a possible vice president, telling Elle Magazine that if asked to serve, she would say unequivocally yes.

"Yes. It would be an honor for me. It would be an excellent running mate. I have the ability to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and administrative experience in the private, public and non-profit sectors. I have spent 25 years in an independent foreign policy study. I am ready to help advance the agenda of restoring America's place in the world, "she said, leaving no doubt about her interest in the job.

Despite these qualifications, Abrams has no prior national experience, and is remembered primarily for narrowly losing his candidacy for governor.