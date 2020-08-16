here-are-the-words-defining-the-2020-presidential-campaign

(CNN) The coronavirus isn’t just dominating this year of Donald Trump’s presidency, it’s also defining his campaign. New research from a CNN polling project called The Breakthrough shows that in this unusual election year, Americans are hearing more about Trump than they are about Joe Biden, and what they hear about Trump is more likely about coronavirus than any other topic.

Americans are hearing about a more varied range of topics when they hear about Biden, and those things are more often positive than they are for the President.

Those findings are the result of six weeks worth of polling asking Americans what they have heard, read or seen about the presidential candidates lately.

CNN and its polling partner SSRS have teamed up with researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Michigan to ask this question of Americans every week from the end of June through Election Day. This first batch of results lays out the environment Trump and Biden will each face in defining themselves for voters as they head in to their conventions and the fall campaign season.

Each week so far, roughly 7 in 10 Americans report having seen, read or heard something about the President in the past few days, compared with roughly 6 in 10 saying the same about Biden, who will officially become the Democratic nominee for president during the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday.