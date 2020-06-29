Here is how much the drug Covid-19 remdesivir will cost

The number of coronavirus deaths has increased rapidly since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March. A month later, the deaths passed 100,000. In May, the toll exceeded 250,000.

Now that number has doubled in less than two months: More than 500,000 people have died and more than 10.1 million cases have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is disproportionately feeding that increase. It represents a quarter of all infections and deaths, despite constituting only around 4% of the world population.

"The window is closing": On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned that the "window is closing" for the country to control the pandemic.

Only two US states report a recent decline in new coronavirus cases: Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A staggering increase was reported in 36 states, including Florida, which some experts warned could be the next epicenter of infections.

The vaccine may not produce collective immunity: Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that is 70% to 75% effective, but that this protection incomplete, along with the fact that many Americans say they will not receive a vaccine against the coronavirus, makes it "unlikely" that the United States will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

The EU will end travel restrictions: European Union ambassadors are meeting today to finalize advice on which countries' travelers should be excluded from the bloc, amid fears that summer tourism will create new hot spots. Among those who may be blocked: Americans.

Covid-19 patients will develop PTSD, the UK group cautions: A "significant proportion" of people hospitalized with coronavirus "will develop symptoms" of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a report by the UK's "Covid Trauma Response Task Force". Trauma expert Dr. Michael Bloomfield in The group's panel believes that PTSD screening should be "mandatory" for patients discharged from Covid-19.

China closes the province of 400,000 after only 18 new cases: China does not risk a second wave taking over the country, despite having contained its outbreak in recent months.

In stark contrast to the relaxation of restrictions elsewhere, nearly 400,000 people have been placed under strict lockdown in Anxin County, central Hebei Province, after only 18 new cases were detected.

India sees more than 100,000 new infections in six days: India has recorded its biggest jump in a day in new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, after 19,459 new cases were reported on Monday, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

India has seen more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in the past six days alone.

Latin America sees an increase in cases as some countries reopen: Brazil reported 30,476 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as some areas continue the reopening process, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,344,143. The death toll stands at 57,622, while the country continues to reopen measures in certain areas.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, 4,050 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, according to the Mexican Ministry of Health. The new figures come as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the country's capital Mexico City will begin a gradual reopening process on Monday.

Mexico has the seventh highest number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with a total of 26,648 deaths.