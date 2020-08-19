Here is what is happening in Belarus

Belarus opposition supporters attend the rally in central Minsk on August 16, 2020. - The Belarusian strongman, who has ruled his ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994, is under increasing pressure from the streets and abroad over his claim to have won re-election on August 9, with 80 percent of the vote. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus’ newly re-elected president Alexander Lukashenko is facing increased pressure to resign as tens of thousands of people are taking the streets to protest the disputed presidential election.

Source: CNN

