Here is why Jeff Hardy was able to appear at the end of WWE SmackDown after being "arrested" | Newsdio

In an update posted on WWE.com, it was explained why Jeff Hardy was able to appear at the end of Friday Night SmackDown after being "arrested" in the opening segment of the show.

WWE explained that Orlando police released him from custody after he successfully passed the required field sobriety tests, and therefore acquitted Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence and abuse of Elias. WWE did not explain how Hardy, being sober, would absolve him of a hit and run.

Hardy appeared at the end of the show and cost Sheamus his match against Daniel Bryan, allowing Bryan to advance to the final in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. As noted above, it appears that the story is that Sheamus framed Hardy to continue his enmity.

There was a lot of negativity directed at WWE for using Jeff Hardy's story with substance abuse in one story. Click here to read Matt Hardy's comments posted shortly after the "arrest" angle and click here to see CM Punk's reaction.