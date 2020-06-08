Here's a number that should terrify all Republicans on the ballot this fall

Here it is: 51% of registered voters said they would prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress in 2021, while only 40% preferred a Republican-controlled Congress, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NBC poll released Sunday. That marks a shift in favor of Democrats beginning in January, when the party had just a 6-point lead over the Republican Party in what's known as the "generic vote" question.
(Side note: It is called a "generic ballot" because no specific named candidates are used. Only the two parties.)
Generic voting has been used by disabled politicians as a kind of blunt instrument to understand voter sentiment. Think of it as a kind of weather vane that tells you which way the political winds are blowing and, more or less, with what force.
Traditionally, small borders for either party (3 points or less) on the generic ballot tend to indicate small congressional gains for that side. But once one side has a double digit lead on the generic ballot, watch out! That tends to correlate with much larger seat switches.
So, for example, the latest CNN poll before the 2018 election showed Democrats with a 53% to 42% edge on the generic ballot question. Democrats won 40 seats and retaken the majority days later. In the 2010 midterms, the latest CNN poll showed Republicans with a 6-point lead on the generic. They won 63 seats and most of the House.
Given that history, you can see why Democrats' current double-digit lead in generic voting should be a real concern for Republicans aiming to win back the majority of the House and keep their lead in the Senate.
"There is no doubt that an election held today would be a Biden collapse / elimination of the Republican Party," Cook Political Report House editor David Wasserman tweeted Monday. "But the amount the world has changed in the last five months should warn us how much it could look different in five months."
True and true! The 2020 elections are not for another 148 days (and yes, I'm counting).
But when he combines generic voting with oscillating national and state polls on the presidential race, the clear concern that arises from the White House regarding the state of the Senate and the enormous financial advantage for House Democrats over their Republican counterparts, it begins. to see how a Democratic collapse occurs, if the political environment remains roughly the same in November as it is today.
"Even after losing 40 seats in 2018, there is no guarantee that Republicans will not lose any more in November," Nathan Gonzales and Jacob Rubashkin wrote in the late May issue of Inside Elections, a political disability site. "Election Day is less than six months away, not only is the majority of the House not at risk, but Democrats could win seats. Right now, the most likely outcome is close to the status quo and falling into a Republican gain of five seats for a Democratic gain of five seats. "
A look at the political landscape from today produces this sad reality for Republicans: it could be very ugly out there comes november.