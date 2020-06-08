Here's a number that should terrify all Republicans on the ballot this fall







Here it is: 51% of registered voters said they would prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress in 2021, while only 40% preferred a Republican-controlled Congress, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NBC poll released Sunday. That marks a shift in favor of Democrats beginning in January, when the party had just a 6-point lead over the Republican Party in what's known as the "generic vote" question.

(Side note: It is called a "generic ballot" because no specific named candidates are used. Only the two parties.)

Generic voting has been used by disabled politicians as a kind of blunt instrument to understand voter sentiment. Think of it as a kind of weather vane that tells you which way the political winds are blowing and, more or less, with what force.

Traditionally, small borders for either party (3 points or less) on the generic ballot tend to indicate small congressional gains for that side. But once one side has a double digit lead on the generic ballot, watch out! That tends to correlate with much larger seat switches.