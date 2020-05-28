Here's a proper look at Outriders, the refreshing old-school shooting game People Can Fly • newsdio

When Outriders properly uncovered coverage earlier this year with our first look at this looters-shooting game in action, there was plenty of talk that it looked like something out of 2008. The more I learn about People Can Fly's first solo outing since 2013, Gears of War: Judgment, the more I think it's not so much an insult as something to celebrate – this is a proud and challenging old school shooting game.

It's loud, brash, bloody, and completely over the top, like every good People Can Fly game in the past has actually been from Painkiller to Bulletstorm, with all that excess solved by some clever ideas. There's an intriguing world-class system that sees the difficulty of adapting on the go and a class system that looks suitably malleable with player choice that has a huge impact on character building. Oh, and most importantly, shooting things seems like it will feel great.

Yes, the art style isn't exactly inspired, though the fresh look featured in today's extended presentation shows that it has a much wider palette than the first game suggested. "Our goal with this new era was to content ourselves with showing that each level in our game has a different color palette," says Outriders director Bartosz Kmita. "It is not just about the brown colors and the feel of World War I. It is much more than a war zone."

It's the old-school thing Outriders is focusing on, even if it's part of a genre that's relatively modern. "So this is a shooting game," says Kmita, "but we are doing some different things than other games. We want you to invest in the world." There's a light hit on Destiny and her grimoire: In Outriders, the entire story is contained in the game rather than being discovered elsewhere, and while the People Can Fly game may share a genre with Bungie, in many ways it couldn't anymore. be more different.

"Sometimes following the trend is not a good idea," says Kmita. "Not everyone has to make games as a service. Outriders is committed to delivering a complete game that tells a complete story with its own beginning, middle, and end, all waiting for you at the checkout."

That is one side of the old school formula. The other is the action that is gloriously bloody and overdone – this is a game rated for 18 with little concern for reaching the widest possible audience and more concern for ensuring that blood flies at the right viscosity. It's loud, a little off-putting, but it looks like a lot of fun, just like the rest of People Can Fly's work, really. "We just make the games we want to play and we do what we enjoy," Kmita says of the studio's philosophy, and it's something I can't find fault with.

There will be more crashes at Outriders in the coming months, and it's still on the way to launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles by the end of this year.