With all the excitement and stress that comes with planning a wedding, self care isn’t always at the forefront until last minute nail appointments and boozy bachelorette party facials. Though it may seem almost impossible to squeeze in some time for yourself, self care is important, especially during such stressful times! On top of that, stress can cause nasty breakouts and skin irregularities that might get in the way of that dewy skin you want to show off on your wedding photos. Skin care in general is super important and can be incredibly relaxing. Plus, glowing skin in your wedding photos is seriously a game changer! Skin care can be anything from creams and sera to advanced medical grade facials available at MiracleFace cosmetic dermatology. A balance between the two can improve your skin care and self care game, and upgrade your wedding photos! If you don’t know where to start, here is a simple and easy to follow timeline on your pre-wedding skin care routine.

Six months until the wedding:

This is where you can start small and begin to develop your daily skincare routine (if you don’t have one yet). Daily skin care should be minimal and can include a good day time and night time moisturizer, a gentle cleanser, and maybe the occasional microdermabrasion to exfoliate your skin. A good day cream should have a minimum 30 SPF to protect your skin from sun damage. Depending on the quality of your skin, you can get a lighter or heavier cream based on how dry or oily your skin is naturally. Night creams are usually heavier as you have the entire night for your skin to absorb it. The key for a daily skin care routine is to keep it as light as possible. You don’t want to over treat your skin with harsh scrubs and intense cleansers, unless it is recommended by your dermatologist.

Five months until the wedding:

While keeping up with your daily skin care routine, take this time to start doing some research on dermatologists and medical spas that offer high quality medical skin treatments. In the meantime, feel free to get some light facials at a spa to relax your skin and mind!

Four months until the wedding:

Assuming that you’re keeping up with your daily skin care routine, with four months left until your wedding day, this is the time for you to start considering more advanced medical grade facials. For this, you are going to have to see either a dermatologist or visit a medical spa with a board certified cosmetic surgeon on site to find out which treatment is right for you. There are various laser treatments of different intensities that are great for skin tightening, sun damage and pigmentation, and fine lines and wrinkles. Other medical grade facials include various forms of microneedling and chemical peels. Many of these treatments require 2 – 3 sessions for optimal results, so getting your first treatment four months in advance will allow you enough time to get monthly treatments until your wedding day. Be sure to speak with a board certified cosmetic surgeon or dermatologist for these, to make sure you get the treatment that best suits your needs. These will be a game changer for you and are worth the money for amazing skin on your wedding day. Some of the best and most popular medical grade skin treatments include Fraxel laser, and Secret RF microneedling.

Three weeks until the wedding:

Having been consistent with your daily skin care and having completed your last medical grade skin treatment, you have a few weeks left to add some touch ups. If you are comfortable with cosmetic treatments and want to eliminate some of those fine lines and wrinkles in your face, you should check out this website and finally book that Botox appointment your friends have been talking about for months. Botox is FDA approved and safe and can leave you with amazing natural looking results if you go to a reputable injector. It typically takes about a week to see Botox results, meaning that by the time you walk down the aisle, your fine lines and wrinkles will be reduced and your skin will be glowing more than ever. Don’t wait until the last minute to get this treatment, just in case you bruise. You also want to make sure you have enough time before the wedding to see your results.

The last three weeks of your wedding shouldn’t involve any intense skin treatments or even spa facials. If you know a facial that works for you, then go for it – but this is not the time to try a new facial at your favorite spa. The last thing you want is to have a bad reaction to a treatment and end up with a rash on your face on the day of your wedding. Just keep up with your regular skin care regimen, stay hydrated, eat clean, and take your vitamins to get that extra boost. At this point, you can also find a place that offers IV therapy, which will infuse your blood stream with vitamins that will brighten your complexion and give you a nice glow. This can be done every week, leaving you with three treatments before your wedding!

The night before your wedding:

Tonight is your night to stay in and relax. You have a big day tomorrow so allow yourself to rest and keep it simple by applying your night cream before you go to bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding day:

At this point you’ve taken all the steps to get your skin glowing for amazing photos on your wedding day! There is nothing more to do here – leave the rest to your makeup artist, have a glass of champagne, and enjoy your wedding!