Here’s Everything Bethenny Frankel Is Doing Now

Bravo fans met businesswoman Bethenny Frankel at The Real Housewives of New York. Now that she's out of the show, this former housewife is doing a lot.

Bravo fans met businesswoman Bethenny Frankel in the first season of The real housewives of New York. Unlike the other women on the show at the time, Bethenny was not married, but she was dating someone she really admired. She lasted three seasons at the time and returned from seasons seven through 11 before finally leaving him again.

While many housewives expanded their own businesses after starring True housewivesBethenny did it just a little a little better. It expanded into its Skinny Girl brand, had a spin-off called Bethenny foreverHe had his own talk show, wrote four books, and created the B Strong Foundation. Bethenny is a busy woman. These are some of the things he has been doing since his departure from Rhony last season.

10 B Strong foundation

The B Strong Foundation helps people in crisis. The organization connects with partners in areas that need help and provides help in any way they can. Bethenny and those who work for B Strong helped evacuate nearly 700 people after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas.

He went to Puerto Rico in January 2020 to distribute cash cards to those who lost everything in a deadly earthquake; and they have been instrumental in COVID-19's relief efforts. Bethenny has definitely been doing her part to help those who need it most.

9 9 Finding masks for the COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethenny and B Strong did their best to help as safely as possible. One of those ways was to find masks for those in need. They ended up donating two million masks and dresses to every state in the United States.

She told her story to The New York Times, and how difficult it was to find reliable resource masks. Like a staunch New Yorker, Bethenny did her part and even donated hazardous materials suits and thousands of masks for New Yorkers.

8 Raising money for PPE

Continuing COVID-19's relief efforts, B Strong also did its best to supply all essential workers with the proper PPE equipment. PPE stands for personal protective equipment, and it was incredibly difficult to get when the Coronavirus hit the balloon.

Partnering with the Global Empowerment Mission, Bethenny told her Instagram followers that they raised $ 18 million in PPE gear, which included 20,000 Corona kits that were filled with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and information on COVID-19. The 1.8 million units of PPE equipment were distributed in the US. USA To different hospitals, health departments, and police and fire departments.

7 7 The big fish

It is hard to believe, but Bethenny Frankel will launch a new reality show and will not be in Bravo. Instead, it will be on HBO Max. The big shot with Bethenny Frankel It will be a contest with a group of contestants who will compete to work for Bethenny.

After all, Bethenny is much more than a housewife, she is quite a brand. The series will have eight episodes and will end with Bethenny choosing who is strong enough to work for her.

6 6 Raising money for kids who can't afford food

As if Bethenny and B Strong couldn't cool down, they're also raising money for kids who can't afford to eat lunch now that schools are no longer in session due to COVID-19.

He joined other organizations to donate food, but also continued to work to raise funds to donate cash cards to disadvantaged families who needed to buy food for their homes.

5 5 Supplements for skinny girls

Skinnygirl is truly the brand that got Bethenny where she is today. Fans of Real New York Housewives I can remember Bethenny creating Skinnygirl and trying to get her off the ground floor. Today, it is much more than skinny daisies for the gal-on-the-go; It has become a lifestyle brand.

Bethenny now has Skinnygirl supplements for women that can help them relax and has just launched one to help with a woman's sensuality. Her brand also has clothing, skincare, and haircare, among other kitchen cabinet items.

4 4 Help with forest fire relief

Along with B Strong, Bethenny also helped with wildfire relief in both Austalia and California.

They helped firefighters wear safer uniforms, donated cash cards to victims, and created aid for animals recovering from burns or from missing homes. Bethenny went to Instagram to ask for donations since 100% of all donations were to help the cause, not her pocket.

3 Raising Bryn

We saw all the ups and downs in your relationship and your pregnancy. Sadly, her marriage broke up, but her dedication to her daughter has always been number one. She posts about her love for her daughter on social media and talks about her in the most loving way.

2 Shark tank

Bethenny Frankel was made for a show like Shark tank. The show has its core cast of wealthy business investors looking to help struggling inventors get their product or idea off the ground.

Although Bethenny is not on the main panel, she is known as a "guest shark". She has been on the show a couple of times, where she thinks about the person's products before continuing to invest or not. One of his best offers was investing in Snarky Tea; a brand of tea that promotes health but has cheeky messages on the front. Fully conforms to her Skinnygirl line.

one Cocktails In IG For Quarantine

It makes sense that the Skinnygirl creator has come up with fun cocktail recipes with her Skinnygirl products while she's quarantined. On her Instagram page, Bethenny created a featured reel for Skinnygirl fans to follow the perfect drink. The best part is Bethenny's instructions and behavior.

Like many of her followers trapped inside, she too is without makeup, relaxing in her pajamas, making herself a drink.

