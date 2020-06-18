Here's Evidence That Donald Trump Knows He's Losing

The effort, led by none other than former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is the clearest evidence that, despite all his public bravado, the President knows he is losing right now.
So how do we get from there to here? Simple. Trump's political fortune has declined significantly in recent months, with his uneven handling of the protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death last month, crumbling his poll numbers.
It is no coincidence that in the face of those numbers, the Trump campaign has reversed its position in the debates.
Conventional political wisdom dictates that the candidate who drives the most debates is the candidate who is falling behind. That person needs discussions to create a moment (or moments) that can change the momentum and trajectory of the contest.
That person is usually not the owner. Challengers generally push for more debate because they need a forum to pull off the big blow that can turn things around.
And then it is very saying Trump now needs more than the three standard debates. It means that the President does not believe he is winning right now, and does not necessarily see a way to victory without further debate.
Point: Ignore what Trump says and tweet about how good his reelection bet is. This push for more discussions says more than a thousand of those tweets.