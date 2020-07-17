Here's how many hot dogs a person can eat in 10 minutes, scientists say.

Joey Chestnut broke a world record for eating hot dogs when he knocked down 75 in 10 minutes in Nathan's famous hot dog eating contest over the weekend of July 4.

But a scientist believes he could have eaten more.

Dr. Smoliga, a vet and exercise scientist, who watched the virtual event from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has for the past few months been developing a theory about how many technically hot dogs a person could eat in 10 minutes. The answer: 83.

THE STRANGE REGIONAL HOT DOG STYLES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

TRACK CONCESSIONS: MINOR LEAGUE BALLPARKS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY OFFER A STADIUM RATE TO GO

Smoliga, who is a professor at High Point University in North Carolina, published a comprehensive analysis that calculated that number based on nearly 40 years of data from Nathan's contest. In addition, he used mathematical models of human performance that consider extreme athletic feats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calculations show that when adjusted for body mass, professional hot dog eaters could drag more than a brown bear or coyote, measured by the amount of food per unit time. According to the data, the main factor in a person's ability to eat many hot dogs at once is the ability of the stomach to stretch to accommodate a large amount of food.