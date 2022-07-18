There are a lot of simple, low-cost ways to make money with your smartphone. Smartphones are already an easy way to earn extra cash, but these steps will guide you on how to use your phone for even more ways to make extra money.

Sell your Old Stuff:

Your smartphone can be used to sell off your items and earn some cash. First, create a list of everything you want to sell. Make sure all items are in good condition and function properly. Next, set up a Facebook-based selling site with per-item pricing. Put a price on everything you have and create a webpage that explains how you used the item or why it is currently unusable. You can find free templates that help you do this at sites like Sell Your Stuff and EasySell.

Fill Out Surveys:

Taking surveys with your smartphone is a great way to earn some quick cash. There are plenty of survey sites to keep you busy, and these sites usually pay a decent amount for your time. There are many apps that you can use to take surveys, and many of them even offer cash rewards in addition to points or gift cards!

Trade cryptocurrencies:

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin have soared in popularity over the last few months, and you can use your smartphone to trade them. You will need to research cryptocurrency trading thoroughly as there are many different cryptos to choose from. You can use two of the largest exchanges to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin: Coinbase and Gemini. They both offer free user accounts that allow you to trade cryptocurrency on their exchange. Coinbase also offers a $100 sign-up gift card if you first deposit at least $100 in Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum in order to receive the free card. The Bitcoin Prime is a website that helps you trade bitcoin.

Write Reviews:

Review sites are a great place for smartphone owners to make money. You can earn a decent amount of money by writing reviews on Yelp, Google+, or any other review site you can find. The only thing to remember is that you should remain honest in your reviews and never leave negative reviews unless you have an actual issue with the business you are reviewing. Review sites are monitored in order to keep scammers at bay, so if you post dishonest reviews, it could put your account at risk.

Run a Shopify Store:

Shopify is a great way to set up an online ecommerce store for free. You can use Shopify to open an online store that sells anything from clothes and accessories to food, electronics and more. Shopify will give you a free domain as well as a customizable storefront that allows you to create your own product listings. Setting up an online store is a great way to earn some cash, and it’s especially perfect for those with smartphones because it’s easy to manage on the go!

Sell your Photos:

Selling photos that you take with your smartphone is a great way to earn some extra cash. Whether you take them on your phone or upload them from your computer, there are plenty of sites that will buy your photos! This is a great way to make money online because it only requires you to upload photos and doesn’t require writing or designing any advertisements. Sell your photos with stock photo websites such as Getty Images, Shutterstock and Alamy and receive between $5 and $500+ per photo, depending on how popular they are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use an Investment App:

Investment apps are a great way to earn some extra cash. You can use investment apps like Robinhood that allow you to make and monitor purchases of stocks and ETFs. Even though this is an app, it is still considered a form of investing, so you need to do your research ahead of time and find out which investments you want to buy. Another investment app you may want to try is Wealthfront. They also allow you to buy and sell stocks, ETFs and mutual funds with zero fees and no minimum deposits.

Sell your Gift Cards:

You can earn extra money by selling your unused gift cards in the marketplace instead of just leaving them in your wallet. There are a few websites that offer gift card exchanges, and they’re a great way to make some cash from something you would have otherwise thrown away. On Raise, you can sell your gift cards online, and they will sell them at a discount depending on the current market value of the card.



Conclusion:

There are lots of ways to make money with your smartphone. From selling your unused belongings and old stuff to writing reviews, gift card exchanges and more, there’s always a way to earn some extra cash. The Smartphone is an important electronic gadget that we now can’t live without it in the modern world.