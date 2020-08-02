Here's how to watch HBO Max on Roku or Amazon Fire TV (for now)

HBO Max is not yet directly available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, more than two months after the service's launch, as the companies remain mired in disputes over commercial terms.

For now, Roku and Fire TV still support the recently renamed HBO app for legacy HBO Now customers, and both continue to offer HBO through their channel stores. But you won't get the expanded content buffet on HBO Max, which has twice the programming.

While WarnerMedia tries to resolve HBO Max's offerings with platforms, there are several solutions that will allow you to stream HBO Max on your HDTV right now, without the need to wait until corporations make amends.

Please note that HBO Max is available through other platform partners, including Apple iOS, Apple TV, and Apple TV Channels; Google Android, Android TV, YouTube TV and Chromecast; Samsung TVs; Xbox One; and PlayStation 4. And of course you can stream it from the website.

Here are other ways to stream HBO Max on your big screen TV.

one) Wireless screen mirroring with Roku (Windows and Android)

Most current generation Roku streaming players and Roku TVs support screen mirroring, allowing you to replicate audio and video from any compatible Android or Windows device wirelessly to your TV screen, as long as everything you are on the same Wi-Fi network. This feature (which is different from Roku's app-specific "casting") works with HBO Max. Unfortunately, however, screen mirroring with Roku devices is not natively supported for iOS or Apple devices.

To enable screen mirroring on Roku devices, select "Settings" and then "System". In the "Screen mirroring" option, select "Screen mirroring mode" and make sure that "Prompt" or "Always allow" is checked.

2. "Sideload", the HBO Max application on Fire TV

As mentioned above, there is an HBO Max app for Android TV. And guess what? Fire TV runs the Android TV operating system, so you can install ("load") that version of the HBO Max app directly on any Fire TV device, including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, and Toshiba and Fire TV Smart with the brand. TV Edition Badge. The process involves several steps, and you need to dig into advanced settings, but it's pretty straightforward. Former HBO engineer James Futhey has posted a helpful step-by-step guide on Medium at this link.

3. HDMI connection from computer or mobile device to your TV

Actually, this method doesn't even require you to have a Roku or Fire TV, although it's a bit rude.

All you need is an HDMI cable (male to male) to connect a compatible computer, smartphone, or tablet to an HDTV. For mobile devices, you will probably also need an additional adapter (for example, an Apple Digital AV Adapter is required to connect an iPad or iPhone to HDMI). Hook them together and – voilà! The low? To start a title and control playback, you must do so from the screen of the device connected to the TV, unless you have a PC with a wireless mouse.

4. AirPlay wireless transmission to televisions

Like the HDMI connection option, this does not require Roku or Fire TV. However, Apple's proprietary AirPlay 2 wireless AV protocol only works with certain devices. From a recent iPhone, iPad, or Mac, select the AirPlay icon in the video you want to play on TV, then choose a compatible device from the menu (which must be on the same Wi-Fi network). AirPlay 2 currently supports Apple TV set-top boxes and select models of LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs.