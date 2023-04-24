Dustin Henderson is a fictional character from the popular Netflix original series “Stranger Things.” He is one of the main characters in the show and is played by actor Gaten Matarazzo. Here is a brief biography of Dustin Henderson:

Dustin is a young boy living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. He is part of a group of friends that includes Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, and Lucas Sinclair. Dustin is known for his love of science and technology, as well as his boundless enthusiasm and sense of humor.

Throughout the series, Dustin is shown to be very loyal to his friends and is often the one to bring fun to difficult situations. He is also courageous and is willing to risk his safety to help others.

As for Gaten Matarazzo’s movies, he is best known for his role as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things,” but he has also appeared in many other films and TV shows, including:

“The Blacklist” (2015): Matarazzo played the role of Finn in this crime drama TV series.

“Rachael Ray” (2016): Matarazzo appeared as a guest on this cooking and talk show.

“The Angry Birds Movie” (2016): Matarazzo provided the voice of Bubbles in this animated film.

“Prank Encounters” (2019): Matarazzo hosts this hidden camera prank show on Netflix.

It’s worth noting that Matarazzo has also done some work on Broadway, including a role in the musical “Les Misérables.”