Here's the latest on some of the possible Covid-19 vaccines in development

A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a temporary test center for coronavirus in the Spanish Basque city of Getaria on July 15. Ander Gillenea / AFP / Getty Images

Spain registered 730 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since May 8, according to data from the country's Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Spain has reached 267,551.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed on Wednesday that there were a total of 224 active outbreaks in the country, "most of them under control, including the one in Lleida, which is now considered controlled."

The director of the Emergency Health Center, Fernando Simon, explained last week that the new cases were increasingly associated with younger people.

The county's Covid-19 death toll increased by two in the past 24 hours and 12 in the past seven days. A total of 28,426 people have died from coronavirus in Spain.

Ignacio Aguado, vice president of the Madrid regional government, said the regional government is considering making mandatory masks in all public places, including in the capital. Madrid and the Canary Islands are the only two regions of the country where masks are not mandatory when the safety distance can be respected.

The regional government's health councilor will meet with the health minister on Thursday to discuss new measures to contain the spread of the virus, including measures for Madrid airport.

"The new measures in Madrid will depend on the result of that meeting," added Aguado.