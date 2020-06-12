Here's the real danger if Donald Trump loses the election

The comments, which Biden made in an interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," are not the first time that the former vice president, and presumed Democratic presidential candidate, has suggested that he believes the headline could try playing the violin with the electoral results.

"Mark my words, I think you are going to try to delay the elections in some way, come up with an explanation for why it cannot be held," Biden said in April.

But the real danger here is not that Trump changes the date of the general election, which is practically impossible, or that he seeks to claim the rights of squatters in the White House.

What could threaten Biden's potential presidency, and the country's ability to get past what will be one of the most unpleasant elections in modern history, is whether Trump simply refuses to admit that he lost, without admitting that Biden is fair – y-square chair.

And that, judging by Trump's long history of refusing to acknowledge defeat, and instead alleging that nefarious forces misled him for victory, is not only a possible but likely outcome if the headline falls short this fall.

To consider:

* When Trump lost the 2016 Iowa assemblies to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, he argued that he had been duped. "Ted Cruz didn't win Iowa, he stole it" Trump tweeted . "That's why all the polls were so wrong and why he got so many more votes than anticipated. Bad!"

* Following the loss of the House majority in the 2018 election, Trump suggested to House Republicans that they had been the victims of Democratic deception. "We have to see those vote counts," Trump told a crowd of Republican lawmakers at a Republican fundraiser in May 2019. "You know, I keep hearing about the elections and the various counting measures they have." He added that Democrats won all closed elections in 2018; "There is something going on," he said, and told the assembled legislators that they needed "to be a little more paranoid than you, okay?"

* Before last month's California House special election, which the Republican won, Trump tweeted that "(the Democrats) are trying to steal another election. Everything is manipulated."

So yes. There is a pattern here.

Given his previous comments, even in an election (2016) he won! – There are many reasons to believe that, even if Trump leaves the White House in January 2021, he will never acknowledge that he lost. AND that it would have massive consequences not only on our politics but also on the broader foundations on which American democracy is built.

Note that in 2000, after more than a month of counts and with considerable uncertainty about who Really Florida won, Al Gore not only ended his campaign, but offered an important call for unity in the country.

"Tonight, for the sake of our unity of the people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession," said Gore on December 13, 2000. "Neither (George W. Bush) nor I anticipate this long and difficult road, certainly none of us wanted it to happen. Yet it came, and is now over. Solved, as it must be solved, through the honest institutions of our democracy. "

"For the good of our unity of the people and the strengths of our democracy."

"Resolved, as it must be resolved, through the honest institutions of our democracy."

Can you imagine Trump, in a similar circumstance, doing or saying the same thing? Absolutely not! Heck, it's hard to imagine Trump saying those words if it's clear he was hit on Election Day!

What the lack of any kind of formal Trump concession would do is clear: To his legions of fans who adore, they would never believe that Biden had won, or that he was the recognized president, be it the electoral map or the popular vote. showed. Which would mean that for a decent-sized part of the country, Biden would be seen as an illegitimate president, and therefore not as someone who needs to be heard.

And it's easy to imagine Trump, with his more than 80 million Twitter followers, and the potential for him to be the head of a post-presidential television network, beating the drum of illegitimacy day after day. Because, well, he is interested in doing it and, as he has repeatedly demonstrated during his presidency, he has little regard for the office or its status as a moral beacon within the country and the world.

The result is not difficult to imagine: an even deeper divide within the country between the Trumpists and everyone else. A split that would make Biden's promise to create "One America" ​​again an absolute dream.