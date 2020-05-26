Here's the schedule for IGN's Summer of Gaming festival – Newsdio

IGN will host the Summer of Gaming Festival next month to offer developers the opportunity to showcase world premieres and announce new titles after E3's cancellation. This event will be held digitally on YouTube, Twitch and more for free, and we'll get the latest on Samurai Jack: Battle through time, Mafia: definitive edition, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more. Of course, IGN will also host IGN Expo, which will be a showcase for publishers and developers and interviews with game icons like David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake.

In addition to giving us the latest important news on games, IGN is using the time to raise funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. They have two ways of doing this. First, they will host the Speedrunner Countdown Challenge at the beginning of each day.

This will be an opportunity for the best sprinters in the world to try to break world records. Second, Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours will show the Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands of celebrities like Happy day, Matthew Mercer, Jessica Chobot, and more. Celebrity Island Tours will be a one-day live stream on Twitch (with VOD available later on YouTube) hosted by Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

You can find the full Summer of Gaming schedule on the official website, but these are some of the highlights you should expect.

June 4

5th June

IGN Expo Day 1 * Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) – Exclusive Announcement of Unannounced Game with David Goldfarb from The Outsiders Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) – Exclusive world premiere of the game Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) – Next Generation Exclusive Deep Dive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) – Exclusive First Look Gameplay



8 of June

IGN Expo Day 2 Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) – Exclusive Game Reveal Unannounced game (Fabraz) – Exclusive game reveal Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) – World's Exclusive Trailer Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) – Gameplay World Premiere Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) – Exclusive Bounty of Blood DLC preview with Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox Special Icon Interview: David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, talks about Metal Gear



June 9

IGN Expo Day 3 New World (Amazon) – Exclusive War PvP Game, Developer Interview Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) – Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) – Exclusive Game Interview Special Icon Interview: Brian Fargo talks about Blizzard's founding and why RPG fans should wait for Wasteland 3



June 11

CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre and post shows)

EA Play LIVE (with IGN before and after the shows)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios) – Exclusive Game Interview

June 12

June, 15

Corepunk (Artificial Core) – Exclusive game and interview

Destroy all humans! (THQ Nordic) – Gameplay and interview

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) – Global gameplay debut with Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) – Exclusive trailer and interview with game director Kenji Anabuki

* SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) – Exclusive Live Streaming of Early Access Rehydrated

* SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) – Exclusive Rehydrated Game Interview

June 18

Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) – Gameplay and interview with series creator Max Schaefer

Special Icon Interview: Chris Avellone, writer for Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG

Special Icon Interview: John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020