Here's what is safe and unsafe as you plan your July 4th weekend

While this doesn't necessarily mean canceling your plans for the day, there are steps you can take to stay healthy and keep other people healthy during this vacation:

Restaurants and bars across the country have reopened to the public. While the option is there, it is important to realize that eating outside will increase the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

If you still choose to eat at a restaurant or café to celebrate the Fourth, there are a few precautions you can take.

You must sit at a table with a minimum distance of 6 feet from other tables. While this will not completely eliminate the risk of infection (ventilators and air conditioning may allow respiratory particles from someone's sneeze or cough to travel more), it will create some distance from other customers.

It is better to visit restaurants that force employees to wear masks. While that adds a layer of protection, there is still a risk that other customers may not be able to wear masks while eating and talking.

Another tip is to visit restaurants that offer contactless menus that you can access from your phone or tables surrounded by protective barriers, such as Plexiglas or screens.

Eating outdoors is safer than eating indoors. Maintaining eye protection through glasses and the intermittent use of facemasks between bites and sips would also decrease the risk of transmission.

It's also important to remember that the longer a person who is infectious is exposed, the greater the risk, so it's also a good idea to spend as little time as possible in the restaurant.

Booking a rental house or cabin

While a holiday weekend can mean an overnight trip or weekend getaway, in the midst of a pandemic, many people have big concerns about the risk of staying in a hotel room, rental house, or cabin in the woods .

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear that traveling increases your chances of getting or spreading Covid-19. However, many hotels and rental companies have established new sanitation guidelines and procedures.

No matter what type of stay you are planning, the main concern is to come into close contact (less than 6 feet) with an infected person who may or may not have symptoms.

Another tip is to minimize your contact with surfaces (tables, chairs, sinks, duvet covers) that have not been cleaned or disinfected.

Wear a face covering and practice social distancing in common areas. Minimize time in closed and less ventilated spaces, such as elevators. Avoid contact with "high contact" surfaces in shared spaces, such as the elevator call button, door handles, and dining tables and chairs.

Go to a beach or pool

It is July and the summer heat can be brutal. What is better than playing on the beach or throwing cannonballs into the pool?

Since it is believed that the risk of infection is lower outdoors, where the wind can expel the virus, you can have fun without fear, provided you observe social distancing measures.

Before leaving, it is a good idea to find out if the pool or beach you are going to enforce security protocols such as social distancing rules or restrict the number of people who have access at once. If you find that the beach or pool is too crowded to always stay at least 6 feet away from each other, it may be safer to save the trip for another day.

Bring your own sanitizing wipes to clean shared chairs or pool toys and wear a face mask when not in the water.

Whether you are in or out of the water, keep your distance from other people. Don't swim close enough to other people to come in contact with their saliva or breath.

Do not blow your nose or spit in the pool or near another person. If you can, get out of the water and use a tissue to cough or sneeze, then wash your hands.

Planning a barbecue

Depending on your state, there may be regulations and limits on how many people can attend a social gathering.

Remember that the more people who come in contact with you, the higher your risk of becoming infected. If you're going to invite people you haven't isolated yourself with, there are a few precautions you can take to make your cookout safer.

One tip is for everyone to bring their own food and plastic utensils, this means there is no shared bowl of potato chips. Hot dogs and hamburgers should go directly from the grill to a person's plate, not to a large tray of food. Different households must sit together, separately.

If you have a lot of people present, it is also a good idea to wear a mask.

If guests have no choice but to enter your home to use the bathroom, have all doors leading to the bathroom open, so no one has to touch any other handle. Have guests use a piece of tissue to open and close the bathroom door, and take a note to close the toilet seat before flushing.

Flying out of state

For anyone traveling out of state this holiday weekend, things look very different from before the pandemic. If you are heading to the airport, you can take several precautions to make your trip safe.

Before you arrive, pack hand sanitizer and use it to clean your hands as often as possible during your trip. When going through ticket counters and through security, try to touch as few surfaces as possible and wear a mask at all times.

Once you are inside the esplanade and head for your door, avoid crowded areas. If you have time, skip the train that moves passengers between the terminals and walk.

On the plane, you can try choosing a window seat, which could reduce your exposure to passengers passing through the aisle. Then raise the gasper, the adjustable outlet that shoots cold air into your seat, as high as it can go.

Go camping

This is usually the time of year when campers are in full effect, from backpackers to RV-style riders, but this year, state and national parks across the United States have been closed.

As things begin to open up again, many people are considering going camping this holiday weekend. If that's part of your plan, here are some precautions you can take to stay safe.

The best idea is to find a camp that has few or no people around. If there are other campers near you, always keep social distance and wear a mask. Set up your camp, including sleeping, campfire, and eating areas, to be as far away as possible from nearby camps that house people from different homes.

Arrive with your own soap, surface disinfectants, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and toilet paper. Avoid contact sports, such as outdoor basketball courts.

Unlike hotels or rental houses, camps generally only have shared bathrooms that can expose you to an increased risk of transmission. Avoid touching as many surfaces as possible and use a handkerchief or washcloth to open stalls or doors. Close the toilet seat when flushing, and immediately wash your hands after touching any surface.

Watching fireworks in the park

Fireworks are arguably the best part of the Fourth of July. But this year, meeting in the park or on the beach to see spectacular shows is more dangerous than usual.

Staying home and lighting your own fireworks if you live in a state where that is allowed and have the space to do so is the best idea. But if you prefer to go to the park or the beach to see them, there are some steps you need to take to stay safe.

As always, wear a mask when you are around people. Always maintain social distance and avoid going if you are too full to do so. Bring your own chairs or blankets, and wash your hands if you touch any type of shared surface.

While this year may seem a little different than usual, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the holiday weekend with friends and family. Just stay safe, not just for yourself, but for everyone around you.