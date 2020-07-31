Here's What Parents Think About New York's School Reopening Plan

Parents greeted the city's reopening plan with cheers and teasing on Friday.

For Sohna Wikman, a 44-year-old marketing consultant with a 13-year-old son at the Brooklyn International School and an 8-year-old daughter at PS 321, any fall without a full reopening is a failure, even with the coronavirus still around. .

"I think they should open, it's better for children," he said.

"The school does much more than teach: it provides a safety net, a vision of how they are and not all families have the opportunity to work from home."

Still, the mother added: “My heart goes out to the teachers. They are probably more at risk than our children. "

Her son Caleb seemed to be more accepting of online learning and called it "the new normal."

"It was tough at first. We had some accidents & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said about the move from the city to online teaching last spring in the framework of the pandemic. "We just had to get used to it."

But her daughter Leah lamented, "I can't play with my friends the same way. And I really like going out and coming to school and seeing them in person."

Mia Huang, 31, an Upper West Side fashion shopper, said she will keep her 5-year-old daughter Katherine home from PS 334 school no matter what.

"I don't want the school to reopen," said Huang. "I'm not sure it's very healthy for children."

"I don't think it's very safe for all the kids to go back to school right now."

Marketing marketing Glenn McAnanama, who also lives on the Upper West Side, has one son, 9-year-old Reid, who attends a private school, and another son, Finn, who attends a public school.

The father said his mind is calmer with Reid because "the private school has more space and more staff."

As for the city's schools, "I hope they are doing a lot of monitoring and testing of the data and that they are honest with what the data says so that everyone can make the best decision," he said.

Brooklyn mother Shauna May, 36, said she sees the pros and cons of sending her children, Jordayne, 5-year-old son, and Daeshanel, 9-year-old daughter, to school.

“My concern is that they need a classroom environment to learn. With science, I have that concern, ”said the East Flatbush resident.

"But" I am afraid that they will go to the classroom and be with other students.

"I don't think it's a good idea. … Sometimes when (the kids) are talking, they push down on the masks."