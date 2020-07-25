Here's what we know about 8 of the soldiers who died this year at Fort Hood.

But today the publication, about 60 miles from Austin, Texas, faces another series of tragedies when one service member after another is found dead.

In addition to Guillén, at least 7 soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died or been found dead since March, including one who killed himself after becoming a suspect in Guillén's disappearance.

There have been 23 deaths this year among the 36,500 soldiers at the post, Fort Hood officials told CNN in a statement. According to officials, the deaths include seven out-of-service accidents; seven suicides; a combat-related death; four homicides, one of which was on the base; two of natural causes; one that was undetermined pending an autopsy; and one drowned.

"Our hearts go out to the families, soldiers and friends affected by these tragic losses," said Fort Hood officials.

This is what we know about eight of these cases.

Mejhor Morta

Pvt. Mejhor Morta is the most recent soldier stationed at Fort Hood who reportedly died.

Fort Hood officials identified 26-year-old Morta after she was found numb on July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 16 miles from the base, according to a Fort Hood press release.

Fishermen found her body at the base of a dam, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating Morta's death.

A preliminary autopsy showed that the cause of death was consistent with drowning, Major T.J. Cruz from the sheriff's office said in a statement. A full autopsy has not yet been completed, and the investigation is ongoing, Cruz said.

Morta was from Pensacola, Florida, according to the Fort Hood statement, and joined the Army in September 2019 as a mechanic for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

"Private Morta was a great soldier and every member of our formation feels this loss," said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong.

Vanessa Guillén

Guillén's case drew national attention after the 20-year-old disappeared in April.

The search ended when her remains were discovered on June 30 in a shallow grave, according to family attorney Natalie Khawam. The United States Army then positively identified the remains as Guillén.

Khawam told CNN that the small arms killer was beaten to death with a hammer in the weapons room where he worked, and his body was transported from the facility by his killer.

Guillén, a private first class when he disappeared, was promoted to specialist as of July 1, based on length of service, according to Fort Hood.

"If this can happen to Vanessa, it can happen to any of our sisters, daughters and mothers," Khawam said in a statement. "There is no reason why a beautiful young woman who joined the Army, to serve our country honorably, should be in a shallow grave near our own territory."

Aaron David Robinson

Authorities identified the main suspect in Guillén's disappearance as 20-year-old Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who committed suicide when investigators confronted him, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

According to Khawam, Guillén's family said they planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was killed, and they believe that Robinson was furious when he told him.

Fort Hood officials previously said they were unaware of reports of sexual harassment involving Robinson, but there is an ongoing investigation that includes allegations of sexual harassment, according to the Army.

Khawam said investigators told the Guillén family Robinson called a woman he was involved with to help him dispose of Guillén's body after removing him from the post. A woman was later arrested by Texas Rangers earlier this month in connection with Guillén's disappearance and faces a federal charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Robinson was a combat engineer assigned to Troop A, Engineer Squadron, according to Army officials, who said he was not part of Guillen's chain of command.

Gregory Scott Morales

The skeletal remains of second-class Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales was discovered in a field in Killeen, Texas, on June 19, 10 months after the 24-year-old disappeared, after receiving the information received by CID.

Foul play is suspected, according to a Fort Hood statement. The CID is investigating with the Killeen Police Department, which declined to comment on this story, citing the ongoing investigation.

Morales was last seen on the night of August 19, 2019, driving his personal vehicle in Killeen, according to Fort Hood. statement. Morales, who was known as Gregory Wedel before taking his wife's last name, was scheduled to be discharged in a couple of days when he disappeared, according to the statement.

Morales was from Sapulpa, Oklahoma and joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator.

"The first team is saddened by the news of the passing of PV2 Gregory Morales," Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, said in a statement. "His life was taken too soon, and we appreciate his service to our nation."

Brandon Scott Rosecrans

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans was found dead May 18 in Harker Heights, Texas, according to Fort Hood.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart told CNN that Rosecrans' death is being investigated as a murder after he was found with a gunshot wound. On the same day, Stewart said, the 2016 Rosecrans Jeep Renegade was found burned. Local fire marshals are investigating the fire as arson, Stewart said.

Family members have vowed to obtain justice for the Rosecrans, reported CNN affiliate KWTX.

"When I closed that lid, the last thing I promised my son was that if he took my last breath, I will find out who did this and make sure they pay," said Thomas Berg Sr., according to KWTX.

Rosecrans, a 27-year-old mayor and chemical equipment repairer, joined the Army in May 2018.

Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr.

Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr., 23, died on March 14 in Killeen, according to Fort Hood.

The Killeen Police Department, which is investigating Delacruz's death in conjunction with CID, said Delacruz was found dead along with two others in an apartment complex. All three suffered gunshot wounds and the case is being treated as a triple homicide.

The 23-year-old was from Vidalia, Georgia. He joined the Army in November 2017 as a cavalry scout, according to the Fort Hood statement.

In the March statement, Lt. Col. Steven E. Jackowski called Delacruz "an outstanding soldier."

"Each of us in the Battalion is grateful to have known him and we regret his loss collectively," he said.

Christopher Wayne Sawyer

Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, was found insensitive on March 5 at his Fort Hood residence, according to a statement released by the base.

The statement said CID officials, who were investigating the death, did not suspect foul play, but had not ruled it out.

Sawyer, of Longview, Washington, joined the Army in October 2017, according to the statement. He was a wheeled vehicle mechanic.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of any member of our IRONHORSE team and will regret this loss as an organization," said Col. Michael Schoenfeldt.

Shelby Tyler Jones

Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones died on March 1 after suffering a gunshot wound in South Killeen, according to Fort Hood.

The death of the 20-year-old was investigated by the Killeen Police Department, which said in a press release that investigators believe Jones was shot in a club before he was found in a convenience store.

On Friday, the police department told CNN in a brief statement that the case was presented to a grand jury on June 11 and that the district attorney refused to prosecute.

"The case has been exceptionally cleared," police said.

Jones, originally from Jena, Louisiana, joined the Army in May 2017 as a cavalry scout, according to the Fort Hood statement.

A statement from Colonel Ralph Overland said Jones was a very valuable member of his team.

"He was a dedicated professional who really loved his family and the Army," Overland said.