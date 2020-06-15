Here's why Denny Hamlin & # 39; ignored & # 39; Miami NASCAR victory as Michael Jordan

Denny Hamlin picked up his third NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday night, linking him to Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for most track wins, but he simply ignored the feat.

After a post-race interview in FS1, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver looked at the camera and shrugged with a "what are you going to do" expression on his face when he returned to his car.

It turns out that the gesture was directed at Michael Jordan, who made the same famous after hitting six three-point shots in the first half against the Portland Trailblazers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals.

Hamlin is sponsored by Jordan Brand and knew that the six-time champion was watching the race.

"I looked at him and he was one of the first to text me," Hamlin told CBS Sports.

"You know why not? After a performance like that, after the one we had last week, you might as well live it up a bit."

Hamlin came out of a 24th position at Martinsville Speedway to sweep all three stages of the race at Homestead-Miami, lead 138 of 267 laps, including the last 30, and wait for Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney to clinch their 40th Cup Cup race. the Serie.

After a grueling and emotional three-race run over an eight-day stretch, during which NASCAR announced the Confederate flag ban on its events, the series has a breather of a week before the next race at Talladega Speedway on Sunday. June 21 .

