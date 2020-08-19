here’s-why-us-stocks-just-hit-an-all-time-high-in-the-middle-of-a-pandemic

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (CNN Business) If you’re asking why US stocks just hit an all-time high in the middle of a pandemic that’s triggered the sharpest recession in history, you aren’t alone.

What’s happening: The S&P 500, the broadest measure of the US stock market, notched a new closing record on Tuesday, erasing all its losses since February. The index has rallied more than 50% from its low point on March 23.

“It’s hard to believe, but the 2020 bear market is officially over,” Solita Marcelli, Americas CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to clients. The bear market officially lasted just over one month, making it the shortest ever, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

So what gives? Ultimately, investors have found it hard to bet against the unprecedented flood of stimulus spending unleashed by governments and central banks. And with interest rates at historic lows, those chasing returns are left with few alternatives to stocks. The tech giants still raking in cash have appeared especially attractive.

“Investors have little choice but to search for yield, and that means going for riskier assets even at a time when the global macro environment isn’t optimal,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, told me.