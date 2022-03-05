If you’re looking for a hilarious new French TV show to watch, Call My Agent! is a perfect choice. This show follows the lives of three agents working at an agency in Paris. They have to deal with crazy clients, egos, and all sorts of drama. If you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy that will make you laugh out loud, Call My Agent! is definitely worth watching.

What is Call My Agent about?

Call My Agent (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season drama about the agents at a turbulent talent agency in Paris. Many countries have adapted the series, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara), as well as a newly filmed British version (titled Ten Percent in French). Take the time to view the original before the inevitable American adaptation. The curtain pull on public relations is particularly striking.

Why you should watch Call My Agent! French version?

The cast of unique and practical characters witnessing unrest in the French film industry gives the show an innovative angle that can be missed when adapted to another language and culture. Work/ life balance impossibilities, romantic entanglements, and double-crossings all prevail at ASK, just as they might in any job. But at the soul of the show, the tales are Parisian; the people, the dialogue, the industry are seen from a French lens. Because of this, shifting the plot to a new landscape feels short like altering the atmosphere.

The series feels unique to France

The scale of each episode’s melodramatic points is something that feels incredibly special to France; the pool of talent is lesser; the agencies are less monstrous than theirU.S. equivalents. Because of this, the interests feel more real in every position. The viewer is engaged in the quiet, emotional moments as early as Episode One, in which an actress is pressured into viewing cosmetic surgery to star in a Tarantino film.

The actress is noteworthy enough in her own right but is nearly persuaded to have a process she didn’t want so that she could star in a celebrated director’s film. This plotline could have been a five-minute discussion but rather was fleshed out cleverly in a way that was empathetic and compelling to watch. Ageing in the industry, contract accommodations, and workplace friction all circle around the fickleness of fame, and how a few agents are just trying to keep the boat from drowning.

Here are the reasons why you should watch Call My Agent?

If you haven’t started watching Call My Agent! yet, you should definitely add it to your list. The show is funny, clever, and provides a great inside look at the competitive world of being an agent.

The acting is superb – The cast of Call My Agent! is absolutely amazing. Each actor brings something special to their role and they all work so well together.

The writing is sharp – Call My Agent! is written by some of France’s best writers. They know how to create interesting characters and plotlines that will keep you hooked for each episode.

It’s funny – Call My Agent! is a comedy but it also has its share of touching moments. The show is able to strike the perfect balance between humour and emotion.

It’s relatable – Call My Agent! is a great show for anyone who’s ever had a job. It provides an accurate portrayal of what it’s like to work in a competitive industry.

The fashion is on point – One of the best things about Call My Agent! is the amazing fashion. The clothes are stylish and chic, and you’ll definitely want to take some style inspiration from this show.

It’s inspiring – Call My Agent! is an inspiring show that will make you want to pursue your dreams no matter what. It proves that if you work hard enough, you can achieve anything.

It will make you laugh – Call My Agent! is a hilarious show that will have you laughing out loud. The comedic timing is perfect, and the jokes are just as clever as they are funny.

You’ll want to visit France – Call My Agent! makes France look like the most beautiful place on earth. After watching this show, you’ll be itching to book a trip to Paris.