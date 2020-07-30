Herman Cain died after being hospitalized with Covid-19

People travel by bus in London on July 28. Guy Bell / Shutterstock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "absolutely vital" for people in the UK not to "fool ourselves into thinking that we are out of danger or that this is somehow over," as Europe feels the initial waves of a second wave of coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to North Yorkshire in England on Thursday, Johnson said the way to avoid a "damaging second wave" was to adhere to social distancing guidelines, practice washing your hands regularly, and wearing face masks on public transport and on stores.

Johnson said that despite the fact that the death toll in the UK "is way below," his message to the British remained "don't lose focus, don't lose discipline, follow those guidelines and if you have symptoms get tested. " . "

The prime minister said he was monitoring the "resurgence of the virus in some other European countries" and the increasing number of cases in the United States.

Consequently, he said that it was "absolutely vital" that the British "do not fool ourselves into thinking that we are out of danger or that this has somehow ended."

Johnson also encouraged the British to experience any symptoms of coronavirus for testing. This comes after an announcement by medical directors from the UK's four nations on Monday, stipulating that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms should now be isolated for ten days instead of the previously advised seven.

Addressing recent outbreaks of the virus in areas like Oldham, Johnson said he knew it was "difficult" for residents, but that "the best way to deal with this is if we have difficult local blockades."

He paid tribute to "the efforts of the local population in many, many parts of the country, from Kirklees to Ashford," working to control the virus.