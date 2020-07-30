Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

Cain, 74, was hospitalized earlier this month, and his Twitter account said earlier this week that he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs. It is unknown where Cain contracted the virus.

As co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, Cain was one of the substitutes at President Donald Trump's June 20 demonstration in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which at least eight members of the Trump team on the test tested positive for coronavirus. . Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN that Cain did not meet Trump at the Tulsa rally.

Cain announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2011. He gained a brief boost in the race for his 9-9-9 tax reform plan, which would have replaced almost all current taxes with a 9% income tax, a corporate tax. 9% and a 9% national sales tax. After about seven months, he abandoned his candidacy for the Republican nomination amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied.

