Herman Cain is receiving coronavirus treatment at an Atlanta hospital

Cain, a contributor to conservative news outlet Newsmax, was hospitalized on Wednesday "after he had developmental symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization" and was informed Monday that he tested positive for the virus.

"Mr. Cain did not need a respirator and is awake and alert," according to the statement released Thursday.

Cain, as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, was one of the substitutes at President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I honestly have no idea where he hired him. I realize people are going to speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman traveled a lot last week, including to Arizona, where cases are on the rise. I don't think there is any way to track it. " this to the only specific contact that made it infected. We will never know, "Dan Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, said Thursday in a post on Cain's website.