Herman Cain: May Jobs Report Good for American Businesses, Shows Upward Trend

As American companies re-open, the number of jobs will increase and the coronavirus-ridden economy will begin to recover, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain predicted Saturday.

The surprisingly positive jobs report for May marks the beginning of a slow rise in consumer confidence, Cain said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"What this means for consumer confidence is that it will increase for this main reason: Consumers trust companies more than politicians. And when companies started reopening, you see the results reflected in those figures," he said.

LABOR SECRETARY ESCALIA: ALL SIGNS SIGN FOR AN ECONOMIC RECOVERY & # 39; STRONG AND SAFE & # 39; AFTER CORONAVIRUSES

"The other thing is that our lifestyle includes going out, going to events, going to restaurants and shopping," said the former CEO of Godfather & # 39; s Pizza. "And I think those numbers reflect that consumer confidence is going to take off, and it also reflects that people want to go back to their lifestyle."

On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. USA He reported that 2.5 million jobs were added in the month of May with an unemployment rate of 13.3 percent, compared to 14.7 percent in April. Initial forecasts had forecast unemployment at 20 percent.

However, not all workers benefited equally, as unemployment among African Americans and Asians actually increased.

According to Reuters, the unemployment rate for black workers rose to 16.8 percent in May from 16.7 percent in April. For Asian workers, it increased to 15 percent from 14.5 percent in April. White worker unemployment fell to 12.4 percent in May from 14.2 percent in April, a record drop.

In a briefing on Friday, President Trump touted the report, but dodged questions from journalists such as PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who asked about racial inequality and the striking disparity in percentages in the report.

"Black unemployment increased 0.1 percent. Asian-American unemployment increased 0.5 percent. How is that a victory?" she asked.

"You are something," replied the President.

"How is that a victory?" Alcindor reiterated, without success.

Critics later criticized Alcindor for asking negative questions about the surprisingly positive numbers.

The increase in jobs suggests that companies have been rapidly withdrawing workers as states gradually reopen their economies.

Cain told "Fox & Friends" hosts that he believes American companies will reopen or rebuild, recovering from the devastating events of the past few months.

"I think probably a quarter of them will never reopen because they were already operating on the edge," he mused.

"I was encouraged by many of the guests you all had today and yesterday and the day before yesterday. Companies that were totally destroyed, like the firefighter who … was trying to open a sports bar in [Minneapolis], they said they are going to rebuild."

"The implication is that they will have a setback, but somehow they will reopen because they share that entrepreneurial spirit and want to open their businesses," he said.

Fox News' Samuel Dorman and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.