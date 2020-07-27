Herman Cain remains hospitalized for coronavirus after being admitted weeks ago.

Former Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain is still in the hospital and is being treated by COVID-19, almost a month after his first hospital.

Cain's staff said in several tweets Monday that he is receiving oxygen treatment, but his organs and other systems are strong.

"Lung strengthening is a long and slow process, and doctors want to be thorough about it," his staff wrote on Twitter. "We would like him to be able to go home now, which is frustrating, but we are pleased that the doctors are thorough and make sure they do the job correctly. Thanks for praying everyone. Please keep doing it. It's really getting better, which means it's working. "

Cain's staff said the 74-year-old businessman first entered a hospital near Atlanta on July 1. Cain had been notified that he tested positive for the virus on Monday and his symptoms were severe enough to require medical attention by Wednesday.

Cain, the Black Voices co-chair for Trump, attended the president's rally in Tulsa without a mask on June 20. His staff said they don't know how he became infected.

"There is no way to know for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know that he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer," Cain's staff said in a message posted on social media. "With the help of God, we are confident that you will make a quick and complete recovery."

Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to his liver and given a 30 percent chance of survival. She successfully underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission ever since.

Cain, who successfully led food chains like Burger King and Godfather’s Pizza to profitability and served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, rose to fame in 2012 when he launched a nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate. While he had a large following among Tea Party activists, his campaign derailed when he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct during his time as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. He denied the claims but withdrew. of the career.

Following his 2012 presidential bid, Cain launched T.H.E. New Voice, an advocacy group focused on tax reform, energy policy and national security, and has become a frequent commentator in the media.

